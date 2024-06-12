Nitches, Inc.: Nitches Continues Successful Partnership with ALSD, Featuring Prime Sectors at Los Angeles and London Conferences

Nitches Corp. (OTC PINK:NICHD), a leader in luxury apparel and innovative manufacturing solutions, is thrilled to announce its continued partnership with the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD).

This year's ALSD conference and tradeshow will take place across five iconic venues in Los Angeles including the LA Memorial Coliseum, BMO Stadium, SoFi Stadium, COSM LA, and Crypto.com Arena. A similar event will also be held in London.

This collaboration will spotlight Nitches' two prime sectors: Manufacturing and the Liquor vertical. Both sectors will be prominently featured, providing unparalleled visibility and networking opportunities with the top executives in sports and entertainment.

**Manufacturing Sector Highlights:**

Nitches will provide specially branded caps designed exclusively for ALSD's premium executives in sports. Additionally, Nitches will outfit stadium workers with custom ALSD clothing, ensuring both functionality and style. This strategic move positions Nitches at the forefront of premium sports and entertainment apparel, reinforcing our commitment to quality and innovation.

**Liquor Vertical:**

Tover, Nitches' "Ready to Drink" spirits brand, which includes its Blood Orange Old Fashioned whiskey, will be featured in the premium areas of the stadiums. This initiative aims to introduce Tover to high-profile executives, enhancing brand visibility and fostering potential partnerships with more stadiums nationwide. Tover's campaign encourages consumers to "Celebrate the Win," aligning perfectly with the triumphant atmosphere of sports and entertainment events.

**Key Benefits:**

* **Exclusive Access:** The collaboration offers Nitches unparalleled access to key decision-makers, sales leaders, service professionals, foodservice providers, architects, and builders of memorable experiences in the sports industry.

* **Strategic Networking:** Engaging with the ALSD community, which includes professionals from the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, racing, and entertainment venues, allows Nitches to forge valuable connections and explore new business opportunities across multiple verticals.

* **Enhanced Visibility:** By showcasing our products and services to top-tier executives, Nitches sets the stage for future collaborations with the biggest and best in the industry.

**Focus Areas:**

This year's major collaboration will target venue firms, premium gift and amenity providers, outfitting and equipment suppliers, food and beverage presenters, and professional service firms. We are also engaging with architectural and design firms, faculty development teams, and more to ensure comprehensive coverage and opportunities.

**Looking Ahead:**

We are excited to showcase our collaborative efforts through Nitches' social media channels and feature the final product on ALSD's YouTube channel. This partnership not only enhances our brand's prestige but also underscores our commitment to empowering the sports and entertainment industries at the highest level.

**Contact:**

For more information, please contact:

John Morgan

CEO

Nitches Corp.

Info@nitchescorp.com

About Nitches Corp.

Nitches Corp. is a leader in luxury apparel and innovative manufacturing solutions. We specialize in creating high-quality, custom products that meet the unique needs of our clients. Our dedication to excellence and innovation drives us to deliver exceptional products and services across multiple industries.

About ALSD

The Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) is the premier association for professionals in the premium seating industry. ALSD's mission is to provide education, information, and networking opportunities to enhance the success of its members.

**Links and References:**

[ALSD Official Website](https://alsd.com)

[Nitches Corp.](https://nitchescorp.com)

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Nitches Corp's industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nitches Corp undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

