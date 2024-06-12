Austria's Federal Association of Photovoltaics (PV Austria) says the nation added 500 MW of new solar capacity in the first quarter, driven by investments in private rooftop PV systems benefiting from a value-added tax (VAT) exemption. From pv magazine Germany Austria has seen 497 MW of photovoltaic capacity newly installed in the first quarter of 2024. The country is still on track to achieve the 2,000 MW of added annual PV capacity that are planned in the country's updated network infrastructure plan, Austria's Federal Association of Photovoltaics (PV Austria) said this week, citing a report ...

