Following the first reported 100 mm diameter AlN in 2023, the company now announces improved wafer quality based on specification for UVC LEDs

Crystal IS, an Asahi Kasei company, today announced the successful serial production of 100 mm diameter single-crystal aluminum nitride (AlN) substrates with 99% usable area, based on current requirements for UVC LEDs, with manufacturing to take place in the United States. The ultra-wide bandgap and high thermal conductivity of AlN help to improve device reliability and performance not only in UVC LEDs but also in next-generation RF and power devices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240612840998/en/

Comparison of Crystal IS 100 mm bulk aluminum nitride substrate from CY24 Q1 (left) with 90% usable area and CY24 Q2 (right) with 99.3% usable area. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The improvement of our large diameter substrate quality over the last nine months showcases the expertise of our team in Crystal Growth," said Eoin Connolly, President and CEO of Crystal IS. "The inherent thermal benefits of aluminum nitride can enable higher performing RF and power devices in mission critical and telecom applications-we are excited to work with our partners to further develop this material to meet their needs."

This achievement follows the company's announcement of the first-ever recorded 100 mm diameter in August 2023, which won the Grand Prize in the category of Electronic Materials for Semiconductors in the 2024 Semiconductor of the Year Awards. The Semiconductor of the Year Awards are organized by Electronic Device Industry News, an industry journal published in Tokyo by Sangyo Times, Inc.

Crystal IS manufactures bulk single crystal AlN substrates at its headquarters in Green Island, New York, and began selling 2-inch diameter substrates for research and development in RF and power devices in late 2023. This 100 mm diameter milestone accelerates the development of new applications on AlN substrates as it integrates into existing fabrication lines for RF and power devices using alternative materials. The company plans to offer 100 mm diameter substrates, which will be exclusively manufactured in its US facility, to key partners this year as they continue to expand beyond UVC LEDs.

For more information on aluminum nitride and Crystal IS products, visit cisuvc.com or contact pr@cisuvc.com.

About Crystal IS

Crystal IS, an Asahi Kasei company, is the leader in aluminum nitride (AlN) substrates and UVC LEDs. Crystal IS' AlN-based UVC LEDs deliver better performance in the ideal germicidal range from 260 270 nm to enable sustainable, mercury-free disinfection of water, air and surfaces to ensure healthy life and living around the world. The company was founded in 1997 out of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy, New York and was later acquired by Asahi Kasei, a global materials and chemical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, in 2011. In 2023, Crystal IS reported the world's first 100 mm diameter single-crystal AlN substrate and is exploring new market applications for the material. For more information, visit cisuvc.com.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 48,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com.

Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240612840998/en/

Contacts:

Crystal IS Contact:

Liz Facteau

pr@cisuvc.com

North America Contact:

Asahi Kasei America Inc.

Christian OKeefe

christian.okeefe@ak-america.com

Europe Contact:

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

sebastian.schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu