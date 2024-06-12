Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.06.2024
PR Newswire
12.06.2024 14:36 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ETQ, Dassault Systèmes, Siemens, PTC, ComplianceQuest, Intellect, and Rockwell Automation are Leaders in ABI Research's QMS Software Competitive Ranking

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Competitive Assessment by global technology intelligence firm ABI Research provides an in-depth and unbiased examination of the solutions offered by nineteen Quality Management System (QMS) software suppliers. The companies evaluated and ranked are:

2024 Logo

Market Leaders:ETQ, Dassault Systèmes, Siemens, PTC, Rockwell Automation, ComplianceQuest, Intellect
Mainstream: Tulip, AssurX, MasterControl, Honeywell, Dot Compliance, Greenlight Guru, IQVIA, Qualio, Veeva Systems
Followers: Autodesk, QT9, iBase-t

"Overall, market-leading QMS software vendors had very comparable solutions, with close margins for top spots. Notable differentiators were the provider's Artificial Intelligence (AI) positioning, the state of existing partnership ecosystems, and support for SMB manufacturers," explains James Prestwood, Industrial & Manufacturing Technologies Industry Analyst at ABI Research.

ETQ came out on top in the competitor ranking and was closely followed by Dassault Systèmes in second, with both firms scoring well across all criteria. Siemens scored particularly well in the implementation criteria, ranking first, with its market-leading customer base and deployment experience that leverages the company's longstanding expertise in both Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Manufacturing Execution System (MES) deployments with which the Teamcenter QMS and Opcenter QMS are closely associated. Intellect ranked as the top innovator in the assessment, with the company's primary success found in the solution's excellent user interface and experience scoring, providing a very easy-to-use low/no code platform design, a strong and highly functional mobile application, powerful AI chatbot, and easy configurability of dashboards to show key data to different company personas.

A total of nine overarching criteria were chosen for the purposes of this analysis and segmented across innovation and implementation clusters. These include how comprehensive the solution is and what innovative functionality it offers, data visibility, accessibility, and security within the platform, the user experience and capability of worker augmentation, and the QMS' contribution to manufacturer's digital thread construction capabilities. In addition, the report evaluates the ability of QMS vendors to deliver rapid time to value, their experience in delivering the software to manufacturers, the extensiveness of the vendor's partnership base, the support for SMB manufacturers, and the software's enablement customers to meet regulatory and standards compliance.

"QMS software vendors who want to stay on top will need to ensure they have strong AI positioning going forward, combined with flexible partnership bases that enable comprehensive technology integrations and development, alongside supporting deployments," concludes Prestwood.

These findings are from the Quality Management System Software competitive ranking report. This report is part of the company's Industrial & Manufacturing Technologies research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Based on extensive primary interviews, Competitive Ranking reports offer comprehensive analysis of implementation and innovation strategies to offer unparalleled insight into a company's performance and standing compared to its competitors.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

ABI Research?????????????,?????????,???????????????????????,??????????????,??????????????????????????,??????????

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global
Deborah Petrara
Tel: +1.516.624.2558
pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2309035/4757091/ABI_Research_2024.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/etq-dassault-systemes-siemens-ptc-compliancequest-intellect-and-rockwell-automation-are-leaders-in-abi-researchs-qms-software-competitive-ranking-302170315.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
