Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.: Kandi Technologies Group Unveils New Lineup of Electric Go-Karts in the US

JINHUA, CHINA, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) ("Kandi" or the "Company"), a leading producer of all-electric personal transportation and utility vehicles, today announced the launch of three new electric go-karts through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kandi America. These models - the Kandi Cyber 1000, Cyber 3000, and Dart 3000 - offer a range of features tailored for off-road enthusiasts, including powerful electric motors, enhanced suspension systems, and robust chassis designs. The Cyber 1000 provides an affordable and compact option for entry-level users, while the Cyber 3000 and Dart 3000 deliver increased power and performance with a 3,000W motor and advanced handling capabilities. Priced competitively, these eco-friendly go-karts eliminate the drawbacks of combustion engines, such as noise, fumes, and maintenance, ensuring a cleaner and more enjoyable off-road experience.



"We are thrilled to introduce these innovative electric go-karts," said Dr. Xueqin Dong, CEO of Kandi Technologies Group. "Our goal is to deliver products that strike the perfect balance between performance, affordability, and environmental benefits. This new lineup exemplifies our commitment to meeting the needs of off-road enthusiasts while promoting sustainable practices."

The Kandi Cyber 1000, Cyber 3000, and Dart 3000

The Kandi Cyber 1000 is designed for those new to go-karting, offering a 1,000W motor that provides ample power for an exhilarating ride. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to handle, while still supporting a max payload of 352 lb (160 kg). With a top speed of 15 mph (25 km/h), it is perfect for beginners and those looking for a cost-effective entry into electric off-road karting.

For more experienced riders, the Cyber 3000 and Dart 3000 step up the game with a 3,000W motor, delivering significantly more power and enhanced performance. The Cyber 3000 features advanced suspension systems for improved handling and a larger chassis to accommodate more demanding off-road conditions, offering a top speed of 18 mph (30 km/h). The Dart 3000, sharing the same powerful motor, comes with a slightly wider and lighter chassis, engineered for enthusiasts who crave both power and agility. Its robust features and reliable performance make it an ideal choice for navigating rugged terrain and enjoying leisurely rides off the beaten path.

These electric go-karts showcase Kandi America's commitment to innovation and sustainability. By leveraging its expertise in electric vehicle technology, Kandi America has developed these models to provide high-quality, eco-friendly alternatives to traditional combustion engine go-karts. Customers can now enjoy the thrill of off-road karting without the associated noise, fumes, and maintenance issues.

The new electric go-karts are now available for purchase on Kandi America's website. For more information on the models and purchasing options, please visit www.kandiamerica.com .

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua New Energy Vehicle Town,Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group Co., Ltd. ("Zhejiang Kandi Technologies"), formerly, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries including Kandi Electric Vehicles (Hainan) Co., Ltd. and SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kandi America Investment, LLC. Zhejiang Kandi Technologies has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

