Lynkwell, Inc.: Lynkwell Taps EV Charging Veteran to Lead Channel Strategy as it Doubles Down on Record-Breaking Sales

Laurence Eckstein is slated to expand Lynkwell's channel strategies, drawing upon his success growing sales across America for charging companies Wallbox and Flo.

Lynkwell, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging hardware, software and service solutions, announces the appointment of Laurence Eckstein as channel sales director. The announcement comes after the company achieved greater than tenfold year-over-year sales growth in 2024's first quarter, driven by the success of its innovative partner program.

Pictured: Laurence Eckstein, director of channel sales for Lynkwell

In this rapidly evolving and dynamic industry, Lynkwell's best-in-class catalog of more than 500 solutions are seamlessly integrated with its industry-leading cloud-based EV charging management software, enabling Lynkwell's partners to gain market share. Founded and based entirely in the U.S., Lynkwell has been ranked as an Inc. 5000 fastest growing company for multiple consecutive years and is accelerating that growth through its unique partnership business model, providing innovative vertically integrated charging solutions that cater to the EV driver and site host as well as the contractors installing them across North America.

While some companies in the EV charging industry focus on quantity of chargers sold, Lynkwell maintains its focus on how many successful charger implementations it provides, and prioritizes empowering its partners to deliver exceptional customer experiences. With more than eight years of experience across the entire EV charging value chain and ranking among the top 10 nationwide providers of networked chargers, Lynkwell has close to 10,000 charging ports in deployment. Focusing on reliability and station uptime, Lynkwell provides purpose-built hardware, software, and services to ensure efficient operation of charging locations. For channel partner s entering the growing EV market, Lynkwell stands out as the ideal partner with its tailored solutions, a fully US-based team, 24/7 support, and a large catalog of products, including Buy America-compliant hardware.

It is this commitment to the ongoing success of its EV charging stakeholders and the larger clean energy revolution that has propelled Lynkwell to increase its sales tenfold year-over-year and invest in further growth through its channel relationships led by Laurence Eckstein.

"Based on my experience, I quickly recognized Lynkwell as a pioneer in the EV charging industry that is swiftly establishing a new standard for true vertical integration. After seeing firsthand the impact of their innovative solutions, impressive commitment to partnership, and streamlined processes for installers, I knew I wanted to be a part of this forward-thinking organization," said Eckstein.

"One of Lynkwell's greatest strengths is its commitment to partnership at the individual level. I have known Laurence for years, and his embodiment of our mutual values makes him a natural fit to nurture these critical channel relationships. His extensive experience and knowledge of this rapidly evolving industry will strengthen our team's capabilities and drive continued growth," said Will DeRuve, vice president of North American sales for Lynkwell.

Eckstein has more than thirteen years of experience in the automotive industry. He joins Lynkwell from Flo EV Charging, where he led significant channel growth efforts as the U.S. sales director. Prior to that, he held the role of director of sales for Wallbox Charger's East Coast division, along with various other sales and business development positions within the company. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Florida State University.

