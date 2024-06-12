Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2024) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider and network operator, is pleased to announce it will supply 12 Level 2 EV charging stations to a new apartment complex in Tucson, Arizona, with installation due to be completed in Q3 2024.

The property is a 323-unit multi-family development with over 4,900 sq. ft. of retail space, offering modern living and convenient access to downtown Tucson and the University of Arizona.

Hypercharge is working in partnership on the project with Automotive Charging Solutions ("ACS"), which will lead installation and provide ongoing maintenance and support services. ACS, a Hypercharge Preferred Partner based in Scottsdale, Arizona, offers turnkey EV charging solutions in support of its mission to power the evolution and growth of sustainable mobility.

"Expanding our footprint in the U.S. is an important growth initiative for Hypercharge and we are excited to deploy charging stations in Arizona, a new State for the Company, in association with ACS," said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. "Our selection as the charging station provider was driven by the customer demand for a reliable solution that offers seamless payment processing, proactive monitoring, and load-sharing capabilities."

"We are thrilled to be working with Hypercharge on this EV charging deployment in our home State of Arizona," said Steve Krueger, Founding Partner & CEO at ACS. "The demand for EV charging in the multifamily space continues to grow and we are happy to be a key part of its evolution and expansion."

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

