Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2024) - District Copper Corp. (TSXV: DCOP) ("District Copper", "District", or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has added 3 new claims to its highly prospective the Copper Keg project. The Copper Keg porphyry copper project is located approximately 55 kms west of Kamloops British Columbia. The property now covers approximately 6,628 ha, an increase of over 20% to the land holdings. The property is located at the north end of the Guichon Creek batholith which hosts Teck's Highland Valley Copper operations.

Two of the new claims cover extensions of the Guichon Creek Batholith across the Thompson River where multiple historic soil geochemistry anomalies occur. The third claim lies in the centre of the property.

The company is currently developing an exploration program for the upcoming field season.

Jevin Werbes, President and CEO of District Copper, commented, "We are pleased to have added these additional claims to the Copper Keg as these now give District Copper complete control over the porphyry target and the associated anomalies."

Acquisition Terms

$20,000 cash ($5,000 on signing, balance on TSX-V approval

1,500,000 shares upon TSX-V approval

2% NSR with 50% purchasable for $1,000,000

About the Copper Keg property

Historical exploration spans from the late 1800's to 2012. The early stage exploration is reported to consist of mining high grade copper veins.

The property exhibits the geochemical/alteration/lithologic features typical of the argillic altered potion of a porphyry copper system at/along the potassic/propylitic contact. The property is characterized by a large, pyrite bearing, argillic zone exposed along the surface trace of the Barnes Creek fault, a major NNW trending that crosses the Guichon Creek Batholith. The high-grade copper veins noted above, reflect supergene enrichment of distal base metal veins typically associated with a porphyry copper system.

Mapping has described pale grey-green (possibly phyllic alteration) outcrops of Guichon intrusive and late-stage Quartz Feldspar and Quartz Feldspar Hornblende dikes indicating multi-phase intrusive activity. The hydrothermal alteration is post Guichon intrusive and pre-dates the late-stage intrusive dikes.

The erratic and wide range of copper values (0.025 to 0.76%), in the gossanous (after pyrite), argillic altered zone, exhibit characteristics typical of a leach cap to a porphyry system.

The project is underlain by an intrusive phase of the Guichon Creek batholith intruded the surrounding Nicola Group rocks.

Petrographic work and K/Al: Na/Al ratios indicate an alteration package ranging from argillic-phyllic- potassic (all alteration phases associated with porphyry copper systems) supported by alteration minerals indicative of the inner actinolite subzone of a porphyry system as well as secondary biotite (Potassic alteration) and sericite (phyllic alteration), quartz veinlets with pyrite and chalcopyrite.

A large pyritic zone exhibits spatial association with the argillic altered zone and could be representative of what is commonly referred to in porphyry copper terms as the "pyrite shell". Chalcopyrite, bornite and malachite (secondary copper carbonate) have been observed in outcrop and support the presence of a porphyry system.

Two highly altered gossans have been identified along the interpreted trace of the Barnes Creek fault, a major structure within the Guichon Creek batholith. The first area (800m long by 200m wide); the second area is 600 m south and smaller in extent. These gossans exhibit erratic copper concentrations, weak copper-silver soil anomalies and copper mineralogy typical of a leach cap.

Since the Company acquired the property in 2021, it has completed mapping and prospecting, soil sampling, and ground and airborne geophysical programs. Results from this work are consistent with the presence of a leach cap to a porphyry system.

Qualified Person

Chris M. Healey, P.Geo., Chief Geologist, and a Director of District Copper Corp., is the qualified person under NI 43-101 guidelines who is responsible for the technical content of this release and approves its release.

About District Copper

District Copper is a Canadian company engaged in the exploration for porphyry copper deposits in south-central British Columbia.

For further information, please visit www.districtcoppercorp.com to view the Company's profile or contact Jevin Werbes at 604-363-2506.

Jevin Werbes, President & CEO

