Nava Health Begins Construction on First Boston-Area Location; New Center in Chestnut Hill Will Provide Personalized Functional and Longevity Medicine

Nava Health, a leader in longevity, integrative, and functional medicine, is pleased to announce it has begun construction on its first center in the Boston area, to be located in Chestnut Hill, at the popular luxury shopping destination, The Street at Chestnut Hill. The 4,252 square foot space will occupy 33 Boylston Street, offering residents of Chestnut Hill and surrounding areas access to Nava Health's innovative approach to personalized healthcare. The store is expected to open later in 2024.

Nava Health isn't just about treating illness; the Company views healthcare as a proactive journey toward optimal well-being. Recognizing the growing emphasis and effectiveness of preventative and longevity-focused medicine, Nava Health offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to empower individuals. Offerings include functional medicine, focused on the root causes of health issues, regenerative medicine, which aims to restore cellular and tissue function, and personalized wellness plans that provide a roadmap for long-term health.

"Our first location in the Boston area marks a milestone achievement in Nava Health's expansion in the Northeast. Chestnut Hill is a vibrant community known for its active lifestyle and commitment to well-being," says Bernie Dancel, CEO of Nava Health. "We at Nava Health understand the value residents here place on preventive care and achieving optimal health. Our personalized, data-driven approach to medicine perfectly complements this focus. We look forward to supporting their journey to a longer, healthier life."

A Perfect Fit for Chestnut Hill's Focus on Well-Being

Located just six miles outside of Boston, Chestnut Hill village is unique in that it crosses three counties, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk. The home of Boston College, Chestnut Hill is known for the beautiful campus, historic architecture and a community that thrives in a culturally rich environment.

About Nava Health

Nava Health is a vertically integrated, tech-enabled healthcare practice specializing in integrative, functional, preventive, and regenerative medicine. Their innovative approach utilizes a data-driven, personalized model to optimize health and increase longevity. Each client receives a customized wellness roadmap developed through their proprietary "Nava Method," which leverages data and specialized software to create optimal patient outcomes.

