Broadway Magic Hour: Master Magicians Jim Vines & Carl Mercurio Launch New Show at Broadway Comedy Club in Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / The Broadway Comedy Club in New York City is thrilled to announce a spectacular new live family magic show: THE BROADWAY MAGIC HOUR with Jim Vines and Carl Mercurio, a magical, feel-good show for audiences of all ages in the heart of Manhattan, where audience members are the show's real stars. Tickets are now available for the inaugural performance on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 2:30 p.m.

The Broadway Magic Hour with Jim Vines and Carl Mercurio is an incredible experience that combines magic, mind-reading, comedy, and grand illusions in a fun-filled, family-friendly theatrical setting.

Mercurio says, "Audience members get to join us on stage and turn illusions into reality, making the audience the show's real star."

"New York City needs a big family magic show," Vines says. "The Broadway Comedy Club is an amazing venue in the perfect location, so we knew this would be a great way to bring magic to families right in the heart of Manhattan."

Richard Brooks, head talent booker for the Broadway Comedy Club and Greenwich Village Comedy Club, says, "For families looking for memorable entertainment that's guaranteed to get everybody engaged and create memories for years to come, The Broadway Magic Hour is it."

Check the show calendar at BroadwayMagicHour.com for additional show dates and times. The Broadway Comedy Club is located at 318 W. 53rd Street in Manhattan. Tickets can be purchased online at BroadwayComedyClub.com.

About Jim Vines and Carl Mercurio

Jim Vines and Carl Mercurio perform worldwide, frequently appearing at Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut, Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater in Philadelphia, Chicago Magic Lounge, City Winery and Monday Night Magic in New York City, and the Wonderground in Las Vegas. Vines was recently honored to perform his award-winning act on the hit TV show Penn & Teller: FOOL US (CW Network). Magic legends Penn & Teller said, "Just brilliant! We loved every single second of it!"

About the Broadway Comedy Club

Established in 2005 and located in the heart of the New York Theatre district, the Broadway Comedy Club attracts fans from around the world with its diverse programming and quality performances.

About Broadway Magic Hour

The Broadway Magic Hour with Jim Vines and Carl Mercurio: Laugh and be amazed as master magicians Jim Vines and Carl Mercurio take the stage in an all-new show featuring mind-boggling mysteries and hilarious comedy. Fun for ages 6 to 106!

Contact Information

Madelon Jonas

PR Director

broadwaymagichour@gmail.com



