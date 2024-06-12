Grasshopper Named Banking Tech Awards USA Winner for Second Consecutive Year

Best-in-class digital bank for startups and SMBs recognized by Informa for Best Use of Tech in Business Banking

Grasshopper , the client-first digital bank built for the business and innovation economy, has been named the Best Use of Tech in Business Banking awardee at the Banking Tech Awards USA by Informa - recognizing its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform and leading digital solutions built for financial technology (fintech), startup and small-and medium-sized business (SMB) clients for the second consecutive year.

The annual program honors the achievements and successes in the banking and fintech industry throughout the U.S., awarding top players across embedded finance, lending, customer experience, and more.

"We are incredibly proud to have been awarded 'Best Use of Tech in Business Banking' at the Banking Tech Awards," said Lauren McCollom , SVP, Head of Embedded Finance. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to building and providing clients with an innovative, adaptable, and operationally sound API-driven platform. Our achievements are made possible by the trust and collaboration of our fintech partners, and we look forward to continuing to grow our business by forging partnerships with clients who are strategically and culturally aligned with our vision."

This accolade further underscores Grasshopper's commitment to being the premier banking partner for SMBs, startups and fintechs nationwide, delivering innovative digital solutions powered by the latest technology, state-of-the-art APIs, embedded offerings, strategic fintech collaborations, and ongoing product development. With a deliberate approach to BaaS, Grasshopper launched its embedded finance platform in April 2022, growing it to over $1 billion in program deposits in less than two years and processing $11 billion in annual transaction volume in 2023.

In the last year alone, Grasshopper has launched several other groundbreaking initiatives, including a streamlined digital application for Small Business Administration (SBA) loans , the comprehensive Accelerator product suite for startups, and a robust partnership ecosystem. Additionally, the Bank has established numerous fintech partnerships to enhance operational efficiencies and provide value for both current and prospective clients.

With total assets of approximately $820 million, Grasshopper is a client-first digital bank serving the business and innovation economy. Grasshopper replaces the traditional one-size-fits-all approach to banking with a suite of products and services tailored to specific industries, and a passionate team of experts with deep expertise in their fields. Grasshopper's banking solutions cover small business, startups, venture capital and private equity firms, fintech-focused Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and commercial API banking platforms, SBA lending, and commercial real estate lending. Headquartered in New York City, the bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For more information, visit the bank's website at www.grasshopper.bank or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter .

