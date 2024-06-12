New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2024) - KPMG LLP is proud to announce the launch of the "KPMG AI Impact Initiative." This initiative marks a significant milestone in the firm's commitment to supporting equitable access to workplace opportunities and enhancing the wellbeing of our communities. Recognizing the profound impact AI will have on how businesses operate and how people in our communities live and work, KPMG is collaborating with clients, strategic technology alliance partners, and non-profit organizations to make the difference in two initial areas of focus:

Empowering non-profits to maximize the benefits they deliver by harnessing the power of AI. Equipping the workforce of the future with critical AI and generative AI (GenAI) skills and capabilities.

"We believe in the transformative power of AI and its potential to create positive change," said Anita Whitehead, Head of Impact and President of the KPMG US Foundation. "By working with our technology alliance partners and investing KPMG's human expertise, time and resources to provide more equitable access to the benefits of the technology and future job opportunities, we can responsibly make meaningful and lasting change for better."

At the heart of success with AI is data. A key enabler of these efforts is KPMG's longstanding Data Citizens with Purpose® program which uses data, analytics, and AI to create actionable insights through hackathons, university innovation programs, and pro-bono engagements. KPMG will continue to build on these capabilities reinforcing the importance of being data savvy by providing opportunities for active digital learning while giving back to our communities.

Empowering non-profits to increase their impact with AI

KPMG is collaborating with our clients and strategic technology alliance partners to invest time and resources that will enable non-profits to develop and deploy AI solutions that will enhance their operations and drive positive change in a responsible and ethical way. By exploring new GenAI capabilities, non-profits can free up time for their employees and volunteers, allowing them to focus more on the work that delivers value to their beneficiaries with confidence. KPMG will also provide skills-based volunteering and pro-bono work in the non-profit sector.

Inaugural efforts underway include:

The KPMG US Foundation donated a $500,000 AI grant to First Book, a non-profit social enterprise building a world where all children have access to a quality education. The donation will support the implementation of AI technology and tools to help First Book increase efficiency, effectiveness, and responsiveness in its efforts to promote educational equity. In addition to the grant, KPMG is providing pro-bono consulting services to help First Book develop an AI strategy to enhance their reach and impact.

KPMG announced a $1.1 million partnership with Women's Health Access Matters (WHAM) to drive meaningful change for women's health research by leveraging WHAM's unparalleled data and resources and providing KPMG's advanced AI analytics. The multi-year partnership will focus on women's health research and investment related to autoimmune disease, brain health, cancer, and heart health.

KPMG and Google Cloud are utilizing Vertex AI and other Google Cloud AI technologies to develop a grant management tool that will help non-profits identify opportunities for grants, prepare letters of inquiry, grant applications and grant reports.

KPMG is working with Microsoft to help Big Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound (BBBSPS) use the power of AI to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their Matching Engine and help children realize their potential and build their futures. The successful Proof of Concept at BBBSPS will lay the groundwork for expansion across the country, providing benefits to all agencies and the children they serve.

KPMG has committed to working with ServiceNow to implement ServiceNow AI technology including software, license, and services through complimentary implementation services of up to 600 hours for seamless integration of ServiceNow technology into Care International's operations as part of the ServiceNow.org Partnership for Good Grant program.

Preparing the workforce for an AI-powered future

It will be critical that tomorrow's workforce has the necessary skills and capabilities to work with and alongside AI and GenAI. The KPMG AI Impact Initiative will also directly support students and invest in skills building and training for the teachers and institutions that prepare high school and university students to use AI responsibly and securely. To provide greater access to opportunity, the program aim to empower educators and young people with future-fit skills, increase digital literacy, safety, and inclusion, and provide overall support for organizations to grow and scale their impact.

Inaugural initiatives include:

Collaborating with organizations that are helping to develop future technology workforces that are more representative of our communities, recognizing the importance of representation in mitigating bias and enhancing the quality of new AI solutions. This includes KPMG's ongoing internship program with Break Through Tech - We accelerate gender equity in tech.

Integrating an AI focus into KPMG's Reaching New Heights program that works with community colleges and smaller universities; the collaboration will focus on helping students and faculty build their AI acumen and capabilities.

As KPMG embeds AI into every day at the firm, the AI Impact Initiative will bring that vision forward in how we give back to our communities. KPMG's annual U.S. Community Impact Day in August, where KPMG staff spend the day assisting local chapters of non-profits, will include opportunities for fostering AI upskilling. The 2024 U.S. Community Impact Day will make available additional opportunities to host skills-based pilot programs for six to eight non-profits the Foundation supports.

For more information on KPMG Corporate Impact efforts, visit the website.

For more information on how KPMG works with our technology alliance partners, click here.

