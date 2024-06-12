Global Seafood Alliance: GSA Releases Outline of the Responsible Seafood Summit 2024 Conference Program

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) has announced the release of an outline of its highly anticipated Responsible Seafood Summit conference program for 2024. Set to take place in October in St Andrews, Scotland, the Summit promises a variety of informative sessions designed to equip industry professionals with the tools and knowledge to navigate the evolving landscape of the seafood industry.

Cohosted by Seafood Scotland, this year's Summit features 24 hours of educational content from more than 40 speakers with expertise in multiple areas of responsible seafood production. Highlights include a keynote address by Chris van der Kuyl on the transformative power of AI, a panel on the future of salmon production, fishing crew welfare, aquaculture feeds and afternoon workshops on fisheries and the global shrimp market. Attendees will also benefit from sessions focused on sustainability, climate action and animal welfare, ensuring a comprehensive exploration of the industry's current and future challenges.

"Adding the Seafood Summit program to the website marks an exciting milestone for the GSA team and all stakeholders involved in the development process," said Devan Meserve, VP of Marketing and Communications. "The content starting to take shape represents a tangible experience that we look forward to sharing with our responsible seafood community in beautiful St Andrews later this year."

The Summit will also feature many networking opportunities, including industry field trips and a golf outing, allowing participants to refresh old connections and make new ones. For more details and to view the full conference program, visit the Summit website . Early bird registration ends June 30.

About Global Seafood Alliance

The Global Seafood Alliance is an international, nonprofit trade association dedicated to advancing responsible seafood practices through education, advocacy and third-party assurances. Through the development of its certification programs, GSA has become the leading provider of assurances for wild and farmed seafood globally. The organization's work addresses the full spectrum of responsibility, from environmental responsibility and social accountability to food safety. Established in 1997 as the Global Aquaculture Alliance, GSA is headquartered in Portsmouth, N.H., USA. To learn more, visit www.globalseafood.org .

