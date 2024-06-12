Baker Tilly: Creating an Equitable Workplace When "DEI" Isn't an Option

Originally published by Attuned.ai

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / In today's shifting landscape, the dialogue on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) is rapidly evolving. With high turnover for chief diversity officers and employers reevaluating DEI programs, it's time for a fresh approach to workplace equity. Baker Tilly's Chief Diversity Officer Shane Lloyd shared insights in a recent webinar with Attuned on how to create an equitable workplace.

Shane Lloyd: "There are a few things that actually come to mind. I actually want to pull Dr. Steel's comments around Universal Design because said another way that what's called the curb cut phenomenon. So how do we design for the most vulnerable to the benefit of many and then begin telling some of those stories? So, if we think of curb cuts in the street initially designed for people in wheelchairs but also work for people who are pushing strollers, pushing baby carriages and then also people with temporary injuries or people with bicycles. How do we make some of those connections so people can see that we are aiming to lift all boats even as we are trying to level the playing field and closing gaps? So that mindset, that philosophy of curb cut connected to the storytelling, becomes particularly important. Next, I also think it's important to make the invisible visible. So oftentimes, we might hear, well, why is there this special program or sponsorship program for women or people of color? Well actually, the reason that these sponsorship programs exist is because there's actually a ton of very invisible untracked and unaccounted for mentoring that is happening in the people who are well represented in our organizations across levels."