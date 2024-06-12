Biotricity, Inc.: Biotricity Launches Direct-to-Consumer Heart Health Screening Service, HeartSecure, Making Heart Health Services Accessible in Response to the #1 Global Killer, Poising Company to Access the Growing Home Diagnostics Market

Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY), a forerunning Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) company committed to disrupting the healthcare industry with cutting-edge medical and consumer diagnostic solutions, today announces the highly anticipated launch of its direct-to-consumer heart health screening program, HeartSecure. Someone in the world dies of cardiovascular disease (CVD) every 1.5 seconds. In the U.S. alone, 127 million adults have at least 1 risk factor for heart disease, and 1 out of every 3 deaths is attributed to heart disease. To encourage preventative heart care and help reduce the prevalence of CVD, Biotricty is providing a limited-time discounted launch offer for HeartSecure.

Early detection of heart disease and prompt intervention can slash the risk of heart attack and stroke by over 80%. A shortage in resources and cardiac professionals, an increasing chronically ill aging population, and limitations of insurance carriers, have led to an average wait time of about 1 month for a heart health screening with a cardiologist. HeartSecure reduces these barriers to provide a seamless and affordable solution for proactive cardiac health management. This innovative service is designed to meet the critical and escalating demand for accessible, timely cardiac health screening.

"At Biotricity, we believe in the power of disruptive innovation to improve lives," says Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Founder and CEO at Biotricity. "Our user-friendly direct-to-consumer cardiac screening service is about transforming an industry, unlocking new revenue streams, and driving shareholder value. But more than that, HeartSecure is about saving and improving lives by making affordable cardiac screenings accessible to all."

HeartSecure represents a monumental leap forward in cardiac monitoring, providing users with unparalleled convenience, affordability, and peace of mind. By increasing access to heart monitoring and empowering individuals to take control of their cardiac health, Biotricity is helping reshape cardiac care. With HeartSecure, Biotricity isn't just democratizing healthcare-it's revolutionizing lives.

About Biotricity

Biotricity is transforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management with a focus on cardiology. Physicians and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive and personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

