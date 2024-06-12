Luci Creative Hires Two New Executive Leaders

Matthew McNerney and Kevin Yarashefski Join the Museum Design Firm in C-Suite-Level Positions as Part of Key Growth Strategy

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / Award-winning museum design firm Luci Creative (Luci) announces the expansion of its C-suite executive team. Joining the firm are Matthew McNerney as chief creative officer and Kevin Yarashefski as chief operating officer. The new leaders join during a rapid growth period for Luci Creative, as measured by its increasing roster of projects, clients, and studio locations. Both McNerney and Yarashefski report directly to CEO AJ Goehle.

"Matthew and Kevin's arrival strengthens our ability to deliver exceptional projects," says Goehle. "Their expertise, combined with our steadfast commitment to client visions, will unlock our full creative potential and propel us to new heights in creative and operational excellence."

McNerney brings more than two decades of creative innovation and leadership in the experience design industry to his chief creative officer role. He joins Luci Creative from Landor, an international brand consulting firm, where he served as the executive creative director of experience for North America. His previous client list includes notable global institutions, including the William J. Clinton Presidential Library, The Cleveland Museum of Art, the Russian Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center in Moscow, and the Tenement Museum in New York City. At Luci Creative, he will guide the firm's creative vision and strategy and lead the creative team to produce the highest level of museum and experience design across all projects. He will also support business development, market expansion, and thought leadership for the firm.

"Matthew's visionary talent, insatiable curiosity, and global experience uniquely position him to redefine experience design for 21st-century visitors," says Goehle. "He has a discerning eye for every aspect of experiential storytelling and an unwavering drive to push boundaries."

"I'm thrilled to return to the museum world. In an industry dominated by traditional firms," McNerney says, "Luci is refreshingly distinct: inspired, woman-owned, diverse. We really listen to our clients; that focus on understanding and collaboration is what sets us apart. It's a place where every voice matters and creativity thrives. I am honored to be part of a team that is impassioned to not just design exhibits - we're fearlessly working to redefine the future of museums."

Yarashefski joins Luci Creative with over 25 years of experience across creative brand management, human resources, client services, and project management at firms such as Whirlpool, customer experience agency RAPP, and VSA Partners. As chief operating officer, he will have executive oversight of Luci's studios and teams nationwide, including financial management, process development, and human resources protocols designed to support high-functioning teams. One of his primary goals will be establishing an operationally efficient foundation to accelerate future growth.

"Finding a leader who champions both operational excellence and a thriving creative team was key. Kevin's approach aligns perfectly with our studio's values. He prioritizes business success while fostering a people-centered environment," says Goehle.

"I was captivated by this unique company and industry and felt an immediate connection with the leadership team and the organization's mission," says Yarashefski. "I'm excited to dive in and use my experience to build on the firm's already amazing success."

Luci Creative's growth has continued at a steady pace for the past six years. In 2018, Luci Creative opened its second studio in Boston, followed by its third studio in Seattle in 2023. Also in 2023, Crain's Chicago Business named Luci Creative one of the Biggest Women-Owned Businesses in Chicago. The award-winning design firm is currently working with major institutions including the Adams Presidential Center, Holocaust Museum Boston, Holocaust Museum for Hope & Humanity, National Music Museum, the California Science Center, Italian American Museum, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, and more.

Luci Creative is a world-class museum design firm that ignites discovery, fosters connection, and motivates change. Over the past decade and across more than 90 projects, we have built a reputation as both a thought leader and a thought partner for a remarkably diverse set of clients. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Boston and Seattle, and a team of over 50 employees. We work with cultural, civic, and brand clients to create powerful imprint moments: memorable, meaningful, and transformational visitor experiences. From master planning and design to fabrication and installation, our team brings your stories to life. We make it real.

