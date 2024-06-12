Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on June 13, 2024

Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2024) - Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA), a leading diversified financial services company specializing in life, living benefits, and final expense insurance, today announced management's plan for participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on June 13, 2024

Citizens plans to present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on June 13 at 2:35 ET. The live, interactive webcast and slide presentation will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on August 15, 2024

Citizens management will be available for one-on-one meetings at the Sidoti Conference on August 15, 2024. Registration for a one-on-one meeting or the fireside chat webcast is available on Sidoti's website HERE. Registration is free and you do not need to be a Sidoti client.

Sidoti will host a fireside chat webcast with Citizens management on August 15 at 11:30 AM ET, moderated by a Sidoti research analyst. The live, interactive fireside chat webcast will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About Citizens, Inc.

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA) is a diversified financial services company providing life, living benefits and final expense insurance and other financial products to individuals and small businesses in the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Through its customer-centric growth strategy, Citizens offers innovative products to address the evolving needs of its customers in their native languages of English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Mandarin. The Company operates two primary segments: Life Insurance, where internationally the Company is a market leader in U.S. Dollar denominated life insurance and where it is growing in niche markets in the United States through its final expense products distributed through white-label and established distribution channels, and Home Service Insurance, which operates primarily in the U.S. Gulf coast region. For more information about Citizens, please visit the website at www.citizensinc.com and LinkedIn.

Citizens, Inc. Investor Relations Contacts

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

Jeff Christensen and Matt Kreps

Email: CIA@darrowir.com (Jeff and Matt)

Phone: 703-297-6917 (Jeff) and 214-597-8200 (Matt)

