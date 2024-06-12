North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2024) - Lion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) (ASX: LLO) ("Lion One" or the "Company") is pleased to report significant new high-grade gold results from Zone 5 infill and grade control drilling at its 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji.

Assay results are presented here for infill and grade control drilling in the Zone 5 area of Tuvatu. Drill results include multiple bonanza grade gold assays such as 750.05 g/t, 315.46 g/t, 167.55 g/t, 134.10 g/t, 132.29 g/t, 126.84 g/t, and 120.8 g/t (see Table 1 below). These results are all located proximal to underground development in the near-surface portion of the mine. Drilling was focused on the up-dip, down-dip, and southern areas of the UR2 and URW3 lodes. These areas are targeted for mining within the next 12 months. The headline intercept of 97.46 g/t gold over 3.3 m is currently under development for extraction. Previous drill results from the Zone 5 area are available in the June 5, 2024, December 13, 2023, November 2, 2023, and August 10, 2023 news releases.

Top New Drill Results:

97.46 g/t Au over 3.3 m (including 750.05 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0208, from 82.8 m depth)

(including 750.05 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0208, from 82.8 m depth) 54.70 g/t Au over 1.8 m (including 134.10 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0187, from 100.5 m depth)

(including 134.10 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0187, from 100.5 m depth) 79.64 g/t Au over 1.2 m (including 315.46 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0191, from 75 m depth)

(including 315.46 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0191, from 75 m depth) 42.11 g/t Au over 1.5 m (including 95.33 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0204, from 117.2 m depth)

(including 95.33 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0204, from 117.2 m depth) 167.55 g/t Au over 0.3 m (TGC-0188, from 60.3 m depth)

*All drill intersects are downhole lengths, 3.0 g/t cutoff. See Table 1 for additional data

Figure 1. Location of the Zone 5 drilling reported in this news release. Left image: Plan view of Tuvatu showing Zone 5 drillholes in relation to the mineralized lodes at Tuvatu, shown in grey. Yellow dashed square represents the area shown in the right image. Right image: Oblique view of Zone 5 drilling looking approximately northeast.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/212644_e2a447fca4a20b5e_001full.jpg

Table 1. Highlights of composited grade control and infill drill results in the Zone 5 area. Composites are calculated using a 3 g/t Au cutoff with maximum internal dilution intervals of 1 m at <3 g/t Au. For full results see Table 3 in the appendix.

Hole ID

From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) TGC-0208

82.8 86.1 3.3 97.46

including 84.0 84.9 0.9 336.39

which includes 84.0 84.3 0.3 126.84

and 84.3 84.6 0.3 750.05

and 84.6 84.9 0.3 132.29 TGC-0187

100.5 102.3 1.8 54.70

including 100.5 100.8 0.9 106.92

which includes 100.8 101.1 0.3 65.87

and 101.1 101.4 0.3 134.10

and 101.4 101.7 0.3 120.80 TGC-0191

75.0 76.2 1.2 79.64

including 75.9 76.2 0.3 315.46 TGC-0204

117.2 118.7 1.5 42.11

including 118.1 118.4 0.3 95.33 TGC-0188

60.3 60.6 0.3 167.55 TGC-0207

44.1 47.1 3.0 16.69

including 44.1 44.7 0.6 34.54

and 44.7 45.6 0.9 26.98 TGC-0183

122.6 123.2 0.6 66.95 TGC-0183

109.1 112.4 3.3 11.78

including 112.1 112.4 0.3 42.50 TGC-0188

123.7 127.6 3.9 9.10

including 123.7 124.0 0.3 19.57

and 125.2 125.5 0.3 23.22

and 126.1 126.4 0.3 36.52

and 127.0 127.3 0.3 20.05 TGC-0183

53.3 53.9 0.6 54.67 TGC-0203

40.5 41.7 1.2 21.38

including 40.5 41.1 0.6 38.99 TGC-0189

130.2 131.1 0.9 26.79

including 130.2 130.5 0.3 71.60

*All drill intersects are downhole lengths

Zone 5 Drilling

The Zone 5 area of Tuvatu is located along the main decline and includes the principal north-south oriented lodes (UR1 to UR3), the principal northeast-southwest oriented lodes (UR4 to UR8), and several of the western lodes (URW2, URW2A, URW3). These lodes are steeply dipping structures that converge at approximately 500 m depth to form Zone 500, which is the highest-grade part of the deposit and is interpreted to be the feeder zone at Tuvatu. The system remains open at depth with the deepest high-grade intersects occurring below 1000 m depth.

The drilling reported in this news release targeted the near-surface portions of the UR2 and URW3 lodes. These areas are scheduled to be mined throughout the next 12 months. Drilling was focused on the up-dip, down-dip, and southern areas of the UR2 and URW3 lodes, and targeted a 280 m strike length of the UR2 and URW3 lodes. The current total strike length of the UR2 lode is approximately 620 m, while that of the URW3 lode is approximately 330 m. Both lodes remain open along strike and at depth. The southern drillholes reported here are the southernmost underground infill drillholes completed by Lion One and represent a new area of infill and grade control drilling at Tuvatu (Figure 3).

The headline drill intercept for this news release, 3.3 m at 97.46 g/t, has been intersected by an airleg rise. A sub-level is being established in this area to facilitate extraction over the coming months. This intercept includes a very high-grade sub-interval of 0.9 m at 336.39 g/t. The purpose of the current Zone 5 infill and grade control drill program is to enhance the mine model and inform stope design in advance of mining in the target areas. Highlights of the Zone 5 drilling reported here are shown in Figure 2 and Figure 3.

Figure 2. Zone 5 up-dip and down-dip drilling with high-grade intersects highlighted, 3.0 g/t gold cutoff. View is to the northeast. The primary target areas shown here are the up-dip and down-dip areas of the UR2 and URW3 lodes. The headline intercept of 97.46 g/t gold over 3.3 m is intersected by a mine rise and development is ongoing to establish a sub-level to facilitate extraction in this area.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/212644_e2a447fca4a20b5e_002full.jpg

Figure 3. Zone 5 southern drilling with high-grade intersects highlighted, 3.0 g/t gold cutoff. View is to the east. The primary target area shown here is the southern part of the UR2 and URW3 lodes. These are the southernmost underground infill drillholes drilled by Lion One to date at Tuvatu and represent a new area of infill drilling.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/212644_e2a447fca4a20b5e_003full.jpg

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to mineral exploration at the Tuvatu Gold Project is based on information compiled by the Lion One team and reviewed by Alex Nichol, who is the company's Vice President of Geology and Exploration. Mr Nichol is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC code). Mr Nichol consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

Lion One Laboratories / QAQC

Lion One adheres to rigorous QAQC procedures above and beyond basic regulatory guidelines in conducting its drilling, sampling, testing, and analyses. The Company operates its own geochemical assay laboratory and its own fleet of diamond drill rigs using PQ, HQ and NQ sized drill rods.

Diamond drill core samples are logged and split by Lion One personnel on site and delivered to the Lion One Laboratory for preparation and analysis. All samples are pulverized at the Lion One lab to 85% passing through 75 microns and gold analysis is carried out using fire assay with an AA finish. Samples that return grades greater than 10.00 g/t Au are re-analyzed by gravimetric method, which is considered more accurate for very high-grade samples.

Duplicates of 5% of samples with grades above 0.5 g/t Au are delivered to ALS Global Laboratories in Australia for check assay determinations using the same methods (Au-AA26 and Au-GRA22 where applicable). ALS also analyses 33 pathfinder elements by HF-HNO3-HClO4 acid digestion, HCl leach and ICP-AES (method ME-ICP61). The Lion One lab can test a range of up to 71 elements through Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP-OES), but currently focuses on a suite of 23 important pathfinder elements with an aqua regia digest and ICP-OES finish.

About Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One Metals is an emerging Canadian gold producer headquartered in North Vancouver BC, with new operations established in late 2023 at its 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji. The Tuvatu project comprises the high-grade Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Deposit, the Underground Gold Mine, the Pilot Plant, and the Assay Lab. The Company also has an extensive exploration license covering the entire Navilawa Caldera, which is host to multiple mineralized zones and highly prospective exploration targets.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Walter Berukoff, Chairman & CEO

Appendix 1: Full Drill Results and Collar Information

Table 2. Collar coordinates for drillholes reported in this release. Coordinates are in Fiji map grid.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth TGC-0183 1876386 3920529 111 137.4 8.1 167.5 TGC-0184 1876384 3920626 128 110.0 -13.7 37.2 TGC-0185 1876384 3920626 128 102.6 -13.6 11.3 TGC-0186 1876380 3920532 130 71.9 8.0 121.1 TGC-0187 1876384 3920627 128 82.0 -14.7 115.0 TGC-0188 1876386 3920529 111 142.1 7.6 170.0 TGC-0189 1876386 3920529 111 141.9 19.2 170.8 TGC-0190 1876384 3920626 128 110.3 -15.0 120.0 TGC-0191 1876382 3920532 130 79.1 6.4 111.0 TGC-0192 1876384 3920626 128 103.7 -13.8 5.2 TGC-0193 1876386 3920530 111 135.0 20.1 170.6 TGC-0194 1876383 3920627 128 69.3 -15.7 120.0 TGC-0195 1876381 3920532 130 86.0 6.9 110.2 TGC-0196 1876384 3920626 128 103.2 -14.6 120.0 TGC-0197 1876384 3920432 95 98.4 22.4 92.1 TGC-0198 1876384 3920626 128 70.0 17.0 5.6 TGC-0199 1876381 3920531 130 92.9 6.8 111.6 TGC-0200 1876383 3920627 130 70.6 22.4 115.3 TGC-0201 1876384 3920432 95 106.1 21.8 70.6 TGC-0202 1876384 3920431 96 122.5 21.0 85.8 TGC-0203 1876380 3920531 130 101.3 7.1 115.0 TGC-0204 1876384 3920627 127 68.7 -34.4 150.0 TGC-0205 1876381 3920533 131 68.5 14.0 115.0 TGC-0206 1876384 3920431 96 131.2 21.9 80.0 TGC-0207 1876384 3920431 95 106.4 21.7 67.7 TGC-0208 1876381 3920533 131 61.8 14.2 115.0 TGC-0209 1876383 3920627 129 67.3 17.4 125.0

Table 3. Composite results from drillholes reported in this news release (composite grade >3.0 g/t Au)

Hole ID

From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) TGC-0183

23.1 23.7 0.6 5.81 TGC-0183

30.3 30.9 0.6 4.11 TGC-0183

33.2 33.8 0.6 8.30 TGC-0183

53.3 53.9 0.6 54.67 TGC-0183

57.8 58.4 0.6 18.99 TGC-0183

93.2 93.5 0.3 3.64 TGC-0183

103.7 105.8 2.1 7.64

consisting of 103.7 104.0 0.3 26.39

and 104.0 104.6 0.6 1.48

and 104.6 105.2 0.6 8.85

and 105.2 105.8 0.6 3.22 TGC-0183

109.1 112.4 3.3 11.78

consisting of 109.1 109.7 0.6 9.36

and 109.7 110.3 0.6 0.30

and 110.3 110.9 0.6 13.78

and 110.9 111.5 0.6 4.13

and 111.5 112.1 0.6 15.99

and 112.1 112.4 0.3 42.50 TGC-0183

122.6 123.2 0.6 66.95 TGC-0186

74.7 75.6 0.9 16.15

consisting of 74.7 75.0 0.3 41.23

and 75.0 75.3 0.3 4.00

and 75.3 75.6 0.3 3.21 TGC-0186

86.7 87.3 0.6 4.02 TGC-0186

93.0 94.2 1.2 3.81

consisting of 93.0 93.3 0.3 4.73

and 93.3 94.2 0.9 3.50 TGC-0187

100.5 102.3 1.8 54.70

consisting of 100.5 100.8 0.3 3.23

and 100.8 101.1 0.3 65.87

and 101.1 101.4 0.3 134.10

and 101.4 101.7 0.3 120.80

and 101.7 102.0 0.3 0.54

and 102.0 102.3 0.3 3.66 TGC-0188

22.4 24.3 1.9 8.22

consisting of 22.4 22.7 0.3 6.66

and 22.7 23.0 0.3 4.90

and 23.0 23.3 0.3 14.87

and 23.3 23.6 0.3 8.20

and 23.6 23.9 0.3 12.33

and 23.9 24.3 0.4 3.84 TGC-0188

32.4 33.3 0.9 3.57 TGC-0188

43.8 44.4 0.6 4.40 TGC-0188

58.5 58.8 0.3 5.36 TGC-0188

60.3 60.6 0.3 167.55 TGC-0188

92.8 93.7 0.9 4.76

consisting of 92.8 93.1 0.3 9.36

and 93.1 93.4 0.3 1.05

and 93.4 93.7 0.3 3.88 TGC-0188

95.5 96.4 0.9 23.45

consisting of 95.5 95.8 0.3 3.02

and 95.8 96.1 0.3 0.36

and 96.1 96.4 0.3 66.97 TGC-0188

123.7 127.6 3.9 9.10

consisting of 123.7 124.0 0.3 19.57

and 124.0 124.3 0.3 2.40

and 124.3 124.6 0.3 0.09

and 124.6 124.9 0.3 <0.01

and 124.9 125.2 0.3 8.61

and 125.2 125.5 0.3 23.22

and 125.5 126.1 0.6 2.06

and 126.1 126.4 0.3 36.52

and 126.4 126.7 0.3 0.56

and 126.7 127.0 0.3 0.09

and 127.0 127.3 0.3 20.05

and 127.3 127.6 0.3 3.05 TGC-0189

19.8 21.3 1.5 11.55

consisting of 19.8 20.4 0.6 18.99

and 20.4 20.7 0.3 13.63

and 20.7 21.3 0.6 3.06 TGC-0189

33.0 33.9 0.9 3.28

consisting of 33.0 33.3 0.3 3.75

and 33.3 33.9 0.6 3.04 TGC-0189

40.2 41.1 0.9 4.99 TGC-0189

96.9 97.2 0.3 19.15 TGC-0189

103.2 103.8 0.6 5.76 TGC-0189

105.9 106.5 0.6 30.37 TGC-0189

123.6 124.2 0.6 4.74 TGC-0189

130.2 131.1 0.9 26.79

consisting of 130.2 130.5 0.3 71.60

and 130.5 131.1 0.6 4.38 TGC-0189

160.2 160.5 0.3 4.76 TGC-0190

91.8 92.1 0.3 5.63 TGC-0190

93.6 95.1 1.5 3.40

consisting of 93.6 93.9 0.3 3.88

and 93.9 94.2 0.3 0.98

and 94.2 94.5 0.3 5.15

and 94.5 94.8 0.3 1.70

and 94.8 95.1 0.3 5.30 TGC-0191

46.8 47.1 0.3 13.86 TGC-0191

54.3 55.2 0.9 9.30

consisting of 54.3 54.6 0.3 14.42

and 54.6 55.2 0.6 6.74 TGC-0191

70.5 70.8 0.3 3.56 TGC-0191

75.0 76.2 1.2 79.64

consisting of 75.0 75.3 0.3 3.10

and 75.3 75.9 0.6 <0.01

and 75.9 76.2 0.3 315.46 TGC-0191

88.8 90.0 1.2 9.37

consisting of 88.8 89.1 0.3 8.38

and 89.1 89.4 0.3 15.22

and 89.4 89.7 0.3 <0.01

and 89.7 90.0 0.3 13.87 TGC-0191

91.8 93.9 2.1 6.19

consisting of 91.8 92.1 0.3 13.04

and 92.1 92.4 0.3 16.39

and 92.4 92.7 0.3 2.90

and 92.7 93.0 0.3 <0.01

and 93.0 93.3 0.3 0.07

and 93.3 93.6 0.3 6.39

and 93.6 93.9 0.3 4.56 TGC-0193

23.7 24.0 0.3 3.14 TGC-0193

28.8 29.4 0.6 3.86 TGC-0193

30.9 31.2 0.3 3.31 TGC-0193

96.0 96.6 0.6 3.75 TGC-0193

99.6 100.2 0.6 6.83 TGC-0193

109.2 109.5 0.3 4.08 TGC-0193

110.4 110.7 0.3 5.07 TGC-0193

112.8 113.1 0.3 14.58 TGC-0194

105.1 107.8 2.7 8.78

consisting of 105.1 105.7 0.6 3.65

and 105.7 106.0 0.3 2.30

and 106.0 106.3 0.3 23.85

and 106.3 106.9 0.6 9.66

and 106.9 107.8 0.9 8.75 TGC-0195

24.3 24.6 0.3 4.55 TGC-0195

74.3 75.2 0.9 6.55

consisting of 74.3 74.6 0.3 13.26

and 74.6 75.2 0.6 3.20 TGC-0195

88.4 89.0 0.6 19.07 TGC-0196

99.1 99.7 0.6 4.68 TGC-0196

104.2 106.9 2.7 4.83

consisting of 104.2 104.5 0.3 3.98

and 104.5 104.8 0.3 4.38

and 104.8 105.1 0.3 9.34

and 105.1 105.4 0.3 0.82

and 105.4 105.7 0.3 8.32

and 105.7 106.3 0.6 0.80

and 106.3 106.9 0.6 7.51 TGC-0197

47.1 48.9 1.8 10.91

consisting of 47.1 47.7 0.6 5.69

and 47.7 48.3 0.6 0.22

and 48.3 48.6 0.3 36.18

and 48.6 48.9 0.3 17.44 TGC-0197

72.9 76.2 3.3 6.76

consisting of 72.9 73.5 0.6 3.18

and 73.5 74.1 0.6 2.29

and 74.1 74.7 0.6 6.87

and 74.7 75.0 0.3 4.27

and 75.0 75.3 0.3 40.67

and 75.3 75.9 0.6 0.08

and 75.9 76.2 0.3 4.58 TGC-0199

23.5 23.8 0.3 6.09 TGC-0199

34.6 36.1 1.5 4.28

consisting of 34.6 34.9 0.3 9.66

and 34.9 35.2 0.3 -0.01

and 35.2 35.5 0.3 0.95

and 35.5 35.8 0.3 6.88

and 35.8 36.1 0.3 3.90 TGC-0199

42.1 42.7 0.6 6.07 TGC-0199

77.8 78.1 0.3 5.57 TGC-0199

83.5 83.8 0.3 3.99 TGC-0200

99.8 101.3 1.5 5.77

consisting of 99.8 100.1 0.3 7.62

and 100.1 100.4 0.3 6.66

and 100.4 100.7 0.3 5.25

and 100.7 101.0 0.3 4.35

and 101.0 101.3 0.3 4.99 TGC-0201

44.9 47.3 2.4 7.19

consisting of 44.9 45.2 0.3 3.80

and 45.2 45.5 0.3 2.14

and 45.5 45.8 0.3 7.94

and 45.8 46.1 0.3 2.85

and 46.1 46.4 0.3 16.45

and 46.4 46.7 0.3 3.01

and 46.7 47.0 0.3 15.09

and 47.0 47.3 0.3 6.20 TGC-0201

48.5 48.8 0.3 3.12 TGC-0202

61.8 62.1 0.3 27.45 TGC-0203

19.5 21.9 2.4 8.15

consisting of 19.5 20.4 0.9 3.54

and 20.4 21.0 0.6 8.09

and 21.0 21.9 0.9 12.79 TGC-0203

35.4 36.3 0.9 8.93 TGC-0203

40.5 41.7 1.2 21.38

consisting of 40.5 41.1 0.6 38.99

and 41.1 41.7 0.6 3.77 TGC-0204

117.2 118.7 1.5 42.11

consisting of 117.2 117.5 0.3 3.70

and 117.5 117.8 0.3 38.52

and 117.8 118.1 0.3 39.07

and 118.1 118.4 0.3 95.33

and 118.4 118.7 0.3 33.92 TGC-0205

54.9 55.2 0.3 5.68 TGC-0205

90.6 90.9 0.3 7.92 TGC-0206

38.3 39.2 0.9 4.15 TGC-0206

63.2 64.7 1.5 3.82

consisting of 63.2 63.5 0.3 4.12

and 63.5 64.1 0.6 0.52

and 64.1 64.7 0.6 6.96 TGC-0207

44.1 47.1 3.0 16.69

consisting of 44.1 44.7 0.6 34.54

and 44.7 45.6 0.9 26.98

and 45.6 46.2 0.6 0.57

and 46.2 46.5 0.3 2.44

and 46.5 46.8 0.3 3.15

and 46.8 47.1 0.3 10.18 TGC-0208

82.8 86.1 3.3 97.46

consisting of 82.8 83.4 0.6 9.97

and 83.4 83.7 0.3 0.66

and 83.7 84.0 0.3 1.26

and 84.0 84.3 0.3 126.84

and 84.3 84.6 0.3 750.05

and 84.6 84.9 0.3 132.29

and 84.9 85.2 0.3 4.80

and 85.2 85.5 0.3 26.77

and 85.5 85.8 0.3 0.38

and 85.8 86.1 0.3 9.02 TGC-0209

102.6 102.9 0.3 4.13

