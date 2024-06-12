Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of ProstaLund AB (Record Id 265351)

With effect from June 13, 2024, the unit rights in ProstaLund AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 24, 2024. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: PLUN UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022240156 Order book ID: 339628 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 13, 2024, the paid subscription units in ProstaLund AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including July 12, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: PLUN BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022240164 Order book ID: 339627 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB