Irish renewables developer Enerpower has started building a 9 MW solar array at Dublin Airport. The project is expected to generate more than 10% of the airport's electricity needs once it is completed. Enerpower has started installing 11,000 solar panels at Dublin Airport in Ireland, with 15,000 to be deployed by September 2024. The 9 MW solar farm will generate 11. 8% of the airport's annual electricity needs, covering the airfield and contributing to terminal and campus energy needs. The project is situated on an 11. 3-hectare site near the south runway. "The scale of this project marks a ...

