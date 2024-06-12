Sappi North America: Sappi Wins Telly and TITAN Awards for "The Power of Trees" Video

The video campaign showcases Sappi's dedication to responsible forestry management using recyclable wood fiber

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / Sappi North America Inc., a leading producer and supplier of diversified paper, packaging products and pulp, announced today its Silver Telly and Platinum TITAN Business award wins for "The Power of Trees" video campaign. "The Power of Trees" demonstrates the sustainable benefits of wood fiber and its renewable, recyclable and remarkable nature within the paper and packaging industry.

The dual award wins underscore Sappi's commitment to ensuring forest health and the use of eco-friendly production. Sappi's use of wood fiber is a part of its larger goal of finding innovative ways to reduce its environmental footprint and use triple-certified forestry practices. From replacing single-use plastic packaging to creating textiles you wear every day, wood fiber helps replace other synthetic materials that are derived from fossil fuels.

"We're honored to receive these accolades from Telly and TITAN as the second and third honorable recognition for 'The Power of Trees'," said Patti Groh, director of communication for Sappi North America. "This video has been vital in sharing how we are becoming more sustainable, and it tells a compelling story of the future of wood fiber. When our scientists craft innovative uses for the wood fiber that our foresters harvest and mill operators process, we're constantly thinking about how we can make each and every day more sustainable. Using the power of trees, we create products ranging from packaging, specialty and graphic papers to dissolving pulp for textiles to cellulose for stabilizing cosmetic products."

The Telly Awards recognize local, regional and cable television commercials, as well as non-broadcast video and programming. The TITAN Business Awards serves as a primary awards program that predominantly respects and appreciates unparalleled breakthroughs amongst entrepreneurs, business departments, companies and organizations, creative services, business technology solutions, products and services, alongside business websites both locally and internationally.

"The Power of Trees" video is a successful tool within Sappi as well, educating employees on the application of wood fiber and instilling employee pride, retention and recruitment To learn more about Sappi's award-winning initiatives and "The Power of Trees" campaign, please visit: https://www.sappi.com/.

About Sappi North America, Inc.

Sappi North America, Inc., headquartered in Boston, is a market leader in converting wood fiber into superior products that customers demand worldwide. Our four diversified businesses - high-quality Graphic Papers, Dissolving Pulp, Packaging, and Specialty Papers deliver premium products and services with consistent quality and reliability. Our high-quality Coated Printing Papers are used for premium magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail and high-end print advertising. We are a leading manufacturer of Dissolving Pulp, which is used in a wide range of products, including textile fibers and household goods. We deliver sustainable Packaging and Specialty Papers for luxury packaging and folding carton applications with our single-ply packaging brands and for the food and label industries with our specialty papers. We are one of the world's leading suppliers of Casting and Release Papers with lines for the automotive, fashion and engineered films industries.

Sappi North America is a subsidiary of Sappi Limited (JSE), a global company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with more than 12,000 employees and manufacturing operations on three continents in seven countries and customers in over 150 countries. www.sappi.com

