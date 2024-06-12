A-1 Broadcast: Wedding Planner Ali Barone Shares Wedding Day Secrets on TipsOnTV

How to Turn Storybook Dreams into Bridal Reality

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / The challenge of planning a wedding celebration can seem overwhelming, but the special day can come together seamlessly with the right guidance and information. Nationally-renowned luxury wedding expert and event planner Ali Barone shares her top tips for planning the best wedding ever. Ali has over 25 years of experience in TV and event production creating hundreds of amazing weddings.





Wedding Planning

Wedding Day prep!

A RECOMMENDATION FOR THE BRIDE

Brides should take some time for themselves. To ensure everyone feels their best and their skin looks radiant for the big day, try the new Olay Indulgent Moisture Body Wash Collection. This is their most premium body wash experience to date with the highest level of long-lasting moisturizers to reveal glowing skin in just 14 days. With its thick, buttery texture, rich, immersive lather, and five premium scents inspired by fine fragrances, this collection has it all. Available at major retailers for just under $13. For more information, visit www.olay.com

KEEPING WEDDING COSTS UNDER CONTROL

Whether saving for a honeymoon or bridal bruncheons, the Spruce all-in-one mobile banking app, built by H&R Block, helps in taking control of finances while offering helpful solutions like a 3.50% APY* on Savings accounts when opting in, which can help money grow over time. Plus, Spruce makes it easy to track wedding expenses with tools like the Watchlist, a budget tracker that tracks month-to-date spending and enables customers to set spending limits by customizable categories. Visit sprucemoney.com to learn more.

Spruce fintech platform is built by H&R Block, which is not a bank. Spruce? Spending and Savings Accounts established at, and debit card issued by, Pathward®, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard®. Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.

*The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is accurate as of 05/31/2024. This rate is variable and can change without notice. Fees may reduce earnings. To start earning interest on your Spruce Savings Account, simply opt in through the Spruce app or at sprucemoney.com.

A SIMPLE SECRET FOR ORGANIZING A WEDDING

Planning a wedding can be overwhelming but this wedding season, brides can count on tech to alleviate some of the headaches. From vendor contracts to seating charts and DIY decor, printing has never been easier with the HP All-In Plan. It is the perfect plan for busy brides, even after the big day. The HP All-In Plan bundles a new HP printer with automatic ink delivery and dedicated 24/7 Pro live support and next business day replacement for any issues, all for a low monthly fee. Newlyweds, let HP tech make the planning process simpler. For more information, visit www.hp.com.

OTHER WEDDING PLANNING TIPS

An engagement ring is more than metal and stone, it is a love story and a legacy. Jewelers Mutual's dedicated jewelry insurance protects engagement rings from the unexpected. They are the only insurer with over 110 years of expertise dedicated to protecting jewelry. Home and renters insurance may not offer the same level of coverage that dedicated jewelry insurance offers. If a ring is lost, stolen or damaged, Jewelers Mutual will work with a jeweler of choice to repair or replace it to get the ring back where it belongs. For more information, visit www.jewelersmutual.com

R E

