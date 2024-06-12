Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2024) - SheaMoisture is thrilled to announce the return of its much-loved pop-up experience, this time with its new Shea Summer Salon, happening between June 13-15 and July 18-20 at Stackt Market in Toronto.

The highly anticipated free pop-up event is set to serve Toronto's curly hair community by providing exclusive access to expert stylists from salon partner, Jou Jou Hair. Guests will receive personalized hair consultations where they will be educated on the best SheaMoisture wash & care products to address their unique hair needs. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to experience SheaMoisture's well-loved styling products by getting their hair styled to their taste to create the perfect summer look.





Visit the Shea Summer Salon at Stackt Market



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

"At SheaMoisture, we believe in empowering textured hair consumers through education and resources that help individuals embrace their hair care routines with ease and superior care," said Maureen Kitheka, Brand Manager at SheaMoisture. "Our goal is to inspire confidence and pride in wavy, curly and coily hair by providing the tools and knowledge needed to care for and style it effectively."

The Shea Summer Salon aims to support SheaMoisture's commitment to educating consumers on how to care for their unique curls and textures. Expert consultations tailored to individual hair needs and concerns aims to help inspire confidence in rocking a summer look created with SheaMoisture products, without compromising the health of their hair. Guests will be able to choose from a hair menu of trending styles to try something new or rock a tried-and-true signature look!

Fans of SheaMoisture who are not able to get an appointment can stop by the pop up during select hours announced on their social media to receive coupons, samples, and drinks while supplies last! There will also be fun SheaMoisture photo opportunities on site for guests to show off their style!

To follow along with the fun happening at Shea Summer Salon, and to find out about how to reserve a spot, please visit @sheamoistureca on Instagram.

About SheaMoisture

SheaMoisture is a global beauty and personal care leader committed to serving Black Communities through strategic investment and community give back. SheaMoisture recognizes the power of entrepreneurship in addressing racial inequality with the belief that commerce can bring true economic independence. With every purchase, you're helping to fund investments that support underserved entrepreneurs and Black business owners, entrepreneurial education, crisis response, equitable purchasing, and ethical sourcing. Shea Butter is one of the brand's core ingredients, praised for its hydrating and nourishing properties, and is sourced from women-led cooperatives in West Africa, providing fair wages and creating economic opportunities. SheaMoisture is a global beauty leader in the hair care, bath, body, skin care and men's categories and is distributed in retailers throughout the world. SheaMoisture is a subsidiary of Unilever.

