Living Security Virtually Hosts 3rd Annual Human Risk Management Conference on June 20, 2024

Largest Annual Gathering of HRM Community Will Span 4 Informative Tracks, 20+ Expert Speakers and 1,000+ Security Practitioners

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / Living Security, a leading provider of human risk management and cybersecurity awareness training solutions, is proud to announce the 3rd Annual Human Risk Management Conference, set to take place virtually on June 20, 2024. This year's conference, the largest gathering of Human Risk Management (HRM) experts and practitioners, offers an unparalleled opportunity for professionals to learn from industry leaders, exchange best practices, and discover strategies for success in managing human risk effectively.

"The 3rd Annual Human Risk Management Conference represents a pivotal moment for cybersecurity professionals," said Ashley Rose, CEO of Living Security. "As organizations grapple with increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, the human element of security has never been more critical. This conference serves as a cornerstone event where attendees can glean insights from seasoned experts, explore innovative approaches, and chart the course for the future of HRM programs."

The virtual format of this year's conference ensures accessibility to a global audience, allowing attendees to participate from anywhere in the world. With a diverse lineup of speakers and sessions, the conference promises to deliver valuable content tailored to professionals at every stage of their HRM journey.

Featured Speakers:

Brian Krebs , Independent Investigative Reporter for KrebsOnSecurity.com

, Independent Investigative Reporter for KrebsOnSecurity.com Ashley Rose , Founder and CEO at Living Security

Founder and CEO at Living Security David Kennedy , Founder and CEO at TrustedSec

, Founder and CEO at TrustedSec Jessica Burn , Principal Analyst at Forrester

, Principal Analyst at Forrester Drew Rose , Founder and CSO at Living Security

Founder and CSO at Living Security Shawnee Delaney , Founder and CEO at Vaillance Group

, Founder and CEO at Vaillance Group John Brickey , Sr. Vice President of Cybersecurity at Mastercard

, Sr. Vice President of Cybersecurity at Mastercard Michele Kim , Director of Technology Risk at Fitch Ratings

Director of Technology Risk at Fitch Ratings David Tunley, Cybersecurity Engagement Lead at Rivian

And many more

Featured Sessions:

Fireside Chat: What Breaches Teach Us

The Future is Now: Introducing Human Risk Management

Unveiling the Adversary: War Stories and Discoveries from the Human Element

The State of Human Risk Quantification

Targeting Awareness of Emerging Cyber Threats with Risk-Based Policy

HRM's Role Cultivating a Positive Security Culture in Your Organization

Borrowing Brilliance: What Security Awareness and Training Should Steal from Marketing

Evolving from Annual Security Compliance Training to Risk-Based Policy and Training

And many more

Highlights of the conference include:

Keynote Presentations: Renowned experts will share insights and perspectives on the psychology of cybersecurity behavior, building a culture of security awareness, and navigating the human element of social engineering attacks.

Renowned experts will share insights and perspectives on the psychology of cybersecurity behavior, building a culture of security awareness, and navigating the human element of social engineering attacks. Panel Discussions: Interactive panel discussions will delve into emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities in human-centric security strategies, offering attendees the chance to engage with industry thought leaders.

Interactive panel discussions will delve into emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities in human-centric security strategies, offering attendees the chance to engage with industry thought leaders. Workshops: Practical workshops will provide attendees with actionable strategies and tools for implementing effective HRM programs within their organizations.

Practical workshops will provide attendees with actionable strategies and tools for implementing effective HRM programs within their organizations. Networking Opportunities: Attendees can connect with peers, share experiences, and forge valuable connections in the cybersecurity community.

"This conference is more than just a gathering of experts; it's a community-driven initiative to advance the field of Human Risk Management," added Rose. "For those new to HRM, it's an invaluable opportunity to learn from peers, discover best practices, and gain insights that will shape the success of their security programs."

In addition to showcasing the latest trends and innovations in HRM, the conference will feature adoption journeys for security leaders seeking to enhance the impact of their HRM programs over time.

The 3rd Annual Human Risk Management Conference will be held virtually on June 20, 2024. For more information and to register, visit the conference website at www.livingsecurity.com/hrm-con-2024.

About Living Security

Living Security, the global leader in human risk management, transforms human risk into proactive defense by quantifying human risk to engage humans with relevant content and communications to change human behavior. Living Security solves the challenges of human risk through risk identification, awareness and training, and risk reduction, all through an integrated platform. Living Security is trusted by security-minded organizations, including Mastercard, Verizon, Biogen, AmerisourceBergen, and Hewlett-Packard.

