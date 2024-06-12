Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Volkswagen ändert Strategie! Kann Power Nickel davon profitieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
12.06.2024 15:50 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CSRHub and Telemet Orion Partnership Enhancement

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / CSRHub

As seen previously on the CSRHub Blog.

Telemet and CSRHub are excited to announce an enhancement to our partnership, delivering even greater value from financial and ESG data to our clients. Telemet can provide CSRHub clients with comprehensive, exportable databases for financial statements, ratios, and historical price and dividend data. CSRHub can provide Telemet clients with over 10 years of historical ESG ratings and rankings.

This combined offering delivers exceptional value by providing robust financial and ESG insights, reinforcing investment strategies, decision-making processes, and academic research-all at a fraction of the cost of similar databases. Together, we are committed to equipping our clients with exceptional financial and ESG insights.

CSRHub offers the most comprehensive global set of Consensus ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) ratings and information. Its benchmarking data, tools, and actionable diagnostics help companies gain critical business intelligence and strategic insights to build a roadmap for improvement. With data history back to 2008, CSRHub is the only ESG Big Data platform that aggregates, normalizes, and weights metrics from top ESG investment analysts and hundreds of other expert sources, providing a strong consensus signal on 37,000 companies across 135 industries in 156 countries.

Telemet Orion is a state-of-the-art market data platform offering users a wealth of financial information at their fingertips. It provides real-time access to live prices for stocks, indexes, mutual funds, and economic indicators. The platform's Research pages feature comprehensive financial details, including ratios, earnings statements, and corporate actions. An extensive archive of historical pricing and dividend data spans 40 years. Telemet Orion's portfolio analytics generate detailed reports that are easy to export and present, providing users with accurate and accessible financial data for informed investment decisions.

Contact us today to learn more about our combined offerings and how we can support your goals!

Visit: www.taquote.com
Email: sales@taquote.com Call: 800-368-2078
Visit: www.csrhub.com
Email: Jessica@csrhub.com; partner@csrhub.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CSRHub on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CSRHub
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/csrhub
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CSRHub



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.