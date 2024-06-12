CSRHub and Telemet Orion Partnership Enhancement

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / CSRHub



As seen previously on the CSRHub Blog.

Telemet and CSRHub are excited to announce an enhancement to our partnership, delivering even greater value from financial and ESG data to our clients. Telemet can provide CSRHub clients with comprehensive, exportable databases for financial statements, ratios, and historical price and dividend data. CSRHub can provide Telemet clients with over 10 years of historical ESG ratings and rankings.

This combined offering delivers exceptional value by providing robust financial and ESG insights, reinforcing investment strategies, decision-making processes, and academic research-all at a fraction of the cost of similar databases. Together, we are committed to equipping our clients with exceptional financial and ESG insights.

CSRHub offers the most comprehensive global set of Consensus ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) ratings and information. Its benchmarking data, tools, and actionable diagnostics help companies gain critical business intelligence and strategic insights to build a roadmap for improvement. With data history back to 2008, CSRHub is the only ESG Big Data platform that aggregates, normalizes, and weights metrics from top ESG investment analysts and hundreds of other expert sources, providing a strong consensus signal on 37,000 companies across 135 industries in 156 countries.

Telemet Orion is a state-of-the-art market data platform offering users a wealth of financial information at their fingertips. It provides real-time access to live prices for stocks, indexes, mutual funds, and economic indicators. The platform's Research pages feature comprehensive financial details, including ratios, earnings statements, and corporate actions. An extensive archive of historical pricing and dividend data spans 40 years. Telemet Orion's portfolio analytics generate detailed reports that are easy to export and present, providing users with accurate and accessible financial data for informed investment decisions.

Contact us today to learn more about our combined offerings and how we can support your goals!

Visit: www.taquote.com

Email: sales@taquote.com Call: 800-368-2078

Visit: www.csrhub.com

Email: Jessica@csrhub.com; partner@csrhub.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CSRHub on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CSRHub

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/csrhub

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CSRHub

View the original press release on accesswire.com