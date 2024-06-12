Software Effective Solutions: SFWJ/MedCana Announces Strategic Partnership with Colombian Company to Begin Exporting CBD Buds to Switzerland

SFWJ, doing business as Medcana, a holding company focused in the cannabis and agricultural technology sectors is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with one of its subsidiaries with a prominent local Colombian company to begin the export of its first crop of CBD buds to Switzerland within the next six months. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in MedCana's expansion into the European market and its commitment to delivering high-quality CBD products internationally.

Gabriel Diaz, CEO of MedCana, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with such a reputable local company in Colombia. This partnership not only strengthens our supply chain but also underscores our dedication to bringing premium CBD products to the global market. Switzerland represents a key market for us, and we are excited about the potential growth this collaboration will bring."

The partnership will leverage the strengths of both companies to ensure the successful export of CBD buds that meet the stringent quality standards of the Swiss market. This initiative aligns with MedCana's strategic goals of expanding its footprint in Europe and promoting sustainable agricultural practices in Colombia.

The local Colombian partner, known for its excellence in cultivation and processing, will play a crucial role in this venture. "This collaboration with MedCana is a testament to our shared vision of producing and delivering the highest quality CBD products," said Diego Flores, Executive Director. "We are eager to begin this journey and look forward to a prosperous partnership."

This announcement comes at a time of increasing demand for CBD products in Europe, driven by growing consumer awareness and regulatory advancements. MedCana and its partner are committed to meeting this demand with products that uphold the highest standards of purity and efficacy.

About SFWJ/MedCana

Software Effective Solutions/MedCana is a holding company focused on developing companies in the agricultural technology and the cannabis industries. As MedCana moves forward with its expansion plans, the Company remains committed to delivering on its promise of building a solid foundation for future growth of its holdings.

