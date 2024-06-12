Rull Estate, a.s.: REMD Announces Highlands Resort Tokenization on Rull Estate Platform

BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / In a groundbreaking development, REMD has announced the launch of its tokenization project, Highlands Resort, on the Rull Estate platform. The token sale is scheduled to commence on June 14th, 2024, at 5 PM UTC. This initiative marks a significant breakthrough in sustainable luxury living in the scenic Krkonoše Mountains, often called the Aspen of the Czech Republic.

This prime real estate project emphasizes eco-friendly construction methods, ensuring no waste or pollution during the building process. REMD's commitment to environmental responsibility is reflected in this initiative, which aligns high-quality living standards with sustainability. Enthusiasts holding tokens for Highlands Resort will gain priority rights to purchase apartments within the project. Upon purchasing, they will be registered as owners in the land registry.

Martin Keszocze, CEO of REMD, expressed his excitement about the partnership with Rull Estate. "We are thrilled to partner with Rull Estate on the Highlands Resort tokenization. This project harnesses blockchain technology to enhance transparency and security for our investors, emphasizing our commitment to sustainability and offering a prime investment opportunity in the Czech Republic's stunning Krkonoše Mountains," stated Keszocze.

Token holders can expect a profitability rate of 6% per annum, with payouts distributed yearly. The tokenized tranche, valued at EUR 1,000,000, positions investors within a lucrative market segment focused on mass retail residential and time-sharing real estate.

Additionally, REMD offers a 5,000 EUR discount on apartment purchases for all token holders with at least 50,000 EUR investments, enhancing the value proposition for potential investors.

Furthermore, REMD is offering an exceptional incentive. All investors in the Highlands Resort tokenization are eligible for a share of a 50% airdrop allocation of the upcoming Rull Estate token, which will significantly increase their potential returns on investment.

Register to participate: https://rull.estate/auth/register?utm_source=Register+Page&utm_medium=Press+release&utm_campaign=REMD+launch+press+release

Enthusiasts and investors are invited to participate in this venture on the Rull Estate platform. The tokenization of Highlands Resort by REMD will officially open on June 14th, 2024, at 5 PM UTC at: https://rull.estate/detail/c32b7db6-f0d9-4ee5-92c5-880b830afe38?utm_source=REMD+Tokenization+Page++&utm_medium=Press+release&utm_campaign=REMD+launch+press+release

About Rull Estate:

Rull Estate is a platform that enables real estate investment using cryptocurrency. It allows users to build a diverse portfolio, receive regular dividends, and operate globally. Investments start at 50 € per token, with no upper limit. Rull Estate offers a wallet with hot and cold storage options for added security. Property owners undergo thorough verification before their properties are tokenized.

Organization: Rull Estate, a.s.

Contact Person: Roman Neczli

Website: https://rull.estate

Email: business@rull.estate

City: Bratislava

Country: Slovakia

