JTC Team, LLC: Outlook Therapeutics to Participate Virtual Investor Closing Bell Series

Live webcast on Thursday, June 13th at 4:00 PM ET

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg; bevacizumab gamma) for the treatment of retina diseases, will participate in the Virtual Investor Closing Bell Series on Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.

As part of the event, Russell Trenary, President and Chief Executive Officer of Outlook Therapeutics, will provide a corporate overview and business outlook. In addition to the moderated discussion, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. The Company will answer as many questions as possible in the time allowed.

A live video webcast will be available on the Events page under the Investors section of the company's website (outlooktherapeutics.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

