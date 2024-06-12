Sublimart Unveils New 'MIAMI 1' Collection, Expanding Frontiers and Bridging Physical and Digital Art

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / Sublimart, the pioneering phygital Web3 and Metaverse company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest collection featuring three renowned artists from Miami: Paola Gracey, Karen Rifas and Kathleen Staples.





Sublimart Logo





This new collection, MIAMI 1, focuses on renowned American artists and is set to expand the boundaries of art and geography. Its goal is to make physical art accessible in the digital world, allowing art enthusiasts globally to experience and own these masterpieces while the original artworks are destroyed, living forever in the digital realm.

By seamlessly integrating both physical and digital domains, Sublimart reaffirms its mission to become the ultimate portal between these worlds for artists. This innovative approach not only preserves the authenticity of the artwork but also democratizes access, ensuring everyone can enjoy and invest in art.

As Natalia Janna, Sublimart co-founder, states, "Sublimart's mission has not changed over time, but it did evolve. Today, with this new collection, we achieve a new milestone in our initial objective, which is to bring new and exciting artists to the digital world and democratize access to the art scene for everyone."

The collection will become publicly available on June 13 on OpenSea, offering the opportunity to own a piece of this unique blend of physical and digital art. Explore https://opensea.io/collection/sublimart-miami-1/overview.

Join us as we celebrate the fusion of Miami's vibrant art scene with the limitless possibilities of the digital world. Stay tuned for more updates and prepare to embark on a new artistic journey with Sublimart.

For more information, visit Sublimart's website and follow us on our social media channels.

Contact Information

Fernando Tobias

Marketing & Comms

fernando@sublim.art

+34625449761

Related Files

Sublimart Manifesto

SOURCE: Sublimart

View the original press release on newswire.com.