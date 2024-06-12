Carr's Hill Partners Acquires SMART Safety Gulf Coast From PALA Group

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / Carr's Hill Capital Partners Management, LP ("Carr's Hill Partners" or "CHP"), a New Orleans-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce that it has acquired SMART Safety Gulf Coast ("SMART Safety" or the "Company"), a leading provider of turnkey life safety and compliance management services, from PALA Group ("PALA"), a diversified industrial construction contractor comprised of several companies.

Since 2011, SMART Safety has been serving its diverse set of clients across end markets throughout the Gulf Coast and the greater United States. The Company helps employers develop and implement the most effective safety programs that reduce incidents, maintain regulatory compliance, lower costs, and improve competitiveness & profitability. SMART has helped hundreds of employers meet this responsibility through highly effective, flexible, and affordable safety services.

SMART Safety specializes in Safety Program Management, which includes safety policy development, toolbox topics, monthly safety reports, job site safety audits, access to a 24/7 safety hotline & incident response, claims management, and OSHA reporting & representation. The Company also provides a full suite of Site Safety Staffing and Health & Safety Training services.

SMART Safety delivers its services through a highly visible "boots-on-the-ground" approach providing each client access to a dedicated SMART Safety team, ensuring full coverage and support. The Company also leverages its proprietary SMARTWorld Safety Intelligence Platform, which is an online portal that contains safety management activities in the field and provides real-time access to documentation and compliance records. This level of engagement and visibility is vital to elevating workforce safety awareness, behavior, and culture.

"SMART Safety is already a market leader yet has a considerable runway for growth," said H. David de Laureal, Managing Partner of CHP. "We are excited to welcome SMART Safety to the Carr's Hill Partners family. SMART Safety's exceptional reputation and commitment to enhancing workplace safety align well with our investment philosophy. We look forward to supporting the team's growth and delivery of exceptional safety solutions to their clients."

Blake Beach, CEO of SMART Safety who recently took over from Founder and long-time CEO, Bob Turner, said, "The SMART Safety team is grateful for the support from PALA over the past decade and is excited for this new chapter with the Carr's Hill Partners team. The team's resources and strategic vision will undoubtedly help us expand our reach and enhance our service offerings."

SMART Safety has consistently delivered proven and effective safety management solutions, helping employers reduce injuries, maintain regulatory compliance, and decrease workers' compensation claims. The acquisition by Carr's Hill Partners is set to bolster SMART Safety's capabilities and market presence, ensuring the continuation of its mission to promote workplace safety.

About Carr's Hill Partners

Carr's Hill Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm that provides capital and expertise to family- and founder-owned industrial and infrastructure services companies. Based in New Orleans, CHP invests throughout North America, focusing on the Gulf Coast and the greater Southern U.S. The firm's operating expertise, institutional capabilities, and network of executives provide management partners with a foundation for exceptional growth. For more information, visit www.carrshillpartners.com.

About SMART Safety

Founded in 2011, SMART Safety provides turnkey life safety and compliance management services including Safety Program Management, Site Safety Staffing, and Health & Safety Training. With operational centers across the Gulf Coast, SMART Safety is dedicated to improving workplace safety and operational efficiency for its diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.smartsafetygulfcoast.com.

About PALA Group

Based in Baton Rouge, LA, PALA Group is an industrial and commercial services provider known for its commitment to quality and safety. The company offers a wide range of services including construction, maintenance, and fabrication across various industries.

