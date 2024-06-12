Hydrophil Austria and PMCG International Ukraine Join Inogen Alliance as New Associates

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / Inogen Alliance is pleased to announce the addition of two new Associate companies: Hydrophil in Austria and PMCG International in Ukraine. The addition of new Associates allows us to continue to provide strong EHS and Sustainability support expanding our coverage for clients in this region. In choosing new Associate companies to join the Alliance we have a thorough due diligence process to ensure alignment in values, services and complimentary coverage with our existing companies and approval by the Board of Directors.

HYDROPHIL is a globally active, independent engineering consulting company specialising in the water and environmental sector. Our services range from feasibility and impact studies and engineering design to developing policies and climate adaptation measures. We achieve our goals by implementing sustainable, innovative, and climate-friendly approaches. While our highly skilled in-house team can handle most challenges, we also have access to a large team of independent specialists around the globe. Our clients include government ministries and municipalities, development banks and international organisations, as well as private companies. With our head office located in the vibrant city of Vienna in Austria, we also operate branches in the town of Graz (Styria), in Nairobi, Kenya, and a representation office in Podgorica, Montenegro. Although globally active, our core operation areas of business lie in sub-Saharan Africa, the Balkan Region, the Middle East, and Central Asia.

"The global water and environmental sector is highly impacted by challenges such as climate change, scientific and technical innovations, and evolving regulatory policies. At HYDROPHIL, we believe such challenges can only be overcome by a solid multicultural team of experts. We are very excited to join the Inogen Alliance and to work with and exchange ideas with fellow partners to support our clients., " said Bastian Schnabel, Water Quality & Environmental Expert at HYDROPHIL.

PMCG - Policy and Management Consulting Group is an international development consulting company aiming to deliver progress to transitional and developing countries in the South Caucasus, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Of note, the company has extensive hands-on experience in policy elaboration and implementing structural and administrative reforms oriented towards socio-economic prosperity, sustainability, an enhanced business-enabling environment, and institutional capacity development. PMCG specializes in various areas, the environment and climate change, water and wastewater management, waste management, energy, transport, including public finance management (PFM), governance, democracy, the rule of law, tourism, education, and youth and gender.

"We are excited to become a part of Inogen Alliance, a global network dedicated to environmental, health, safety, and sustainability initiatives. We look forward to collaborating with the diverse associate members to promote a more sustainable future for communities worldwide. Although our presence in Ukraine is still growing, we bring extensive expertise backed by PMCG's global experience," said Zviad Kharebava, Director, Infrastructure and Environment at PMCG.

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of dozens of independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore our Associates or Contact Us. Watch for more News & Blog updates here and follow us on LinkedIn.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Inogen Alliance on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Inogen Alliance

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/inogen-alliance

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Inogen Alliance

View the original press release on accesswire.com