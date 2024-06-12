Bloomberg 2023 Impact Report: Supporting Climate Action

Originally published in Bloomberg's 2023 Impact Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / Structural and systemic shifts accompanying climate change, such as resource scarcity, new technologies and regulations, pose business risks and offer opportunities to issuers and investors globally. We provide data, analytics, indices, news, insights and expertise to investors, lenders, companies, policymakers and citizens seeking to address climate challenges and consider climate factors when making crucial business and investing decisions.

Clarifying climate risks and opportunities

Bloomberg provides data, research, benchmarks and analytical tools to help investors, lenders and companies manage risks and opportunities related to climate change.

ESG data and scores - Investors and companies can use Bloomberg's ESG data and ESG scores to inform investment decisions, help comply with regulatory reporting requirements, manage climate risk and more. Our data and scores are displayed alongside fundamental financial data on the Bloomberg Terminal, and are integrated into the powerful analytical tools on the Bloomberg Terminal, allowing users to incorporate this information into critical investment decisions with ease.

- Investors and companies can use Bloomberg's ESG data and ESG scores to inform investment decisions, help comply with regulatory reporting requirements, manage climate risk and more. Our data and scores are displayed alongside fundamental financial data on the Bloomberg Terminal, and are integrated into the powerful analytical tools on the Bloomberg Terminal, allowing users to incorporate this information into critical investment decisions with ease. Research & analysis - Bloomberg Intelligence (BI), Bloomberg's investment research arm, covers 2,000 companies across key industries as well as global markets from an equity strategy, Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC) market structure and ESG perspective.

Indices - As the investment community's needs evolve and more clients look to incorporate measures of sustainability into their portfolios - and track the performance therein - Bloomberg leads the way in offering sustainable index resources and customization capabilities. Bloomberg's sustainable index offerings are built on our comprehensive, cross-asset indices, and Bloomberg's index team collaborates with ESG and climate research teams across the firm to produce and maintain strategic, and often groundbreaking, benchmarks. We also collaborate with leading ESG ratings, framework and data providers, and investment managers to create index alternatives that meet the diverse needs of investors.

Our suite of global cross-asset climate and low-carbon indices include the Bloomberg Paris-Aligned & Climate Transition Indices and the new Bloomberg Commodity Carbon-Tilted Index, launched in May 2023, for investors who want to support the transition to a low-carbon economy while maintaining exposure to the diversified universe of physical commodities in the Bloomberg Commodity Index.

Regulatory solutions - Bloomberg provides data and tools that may be used to help banks, asset managers and benchmark administrators comply with applicable regulatory requirements, including the EU Taxonomy and Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), EBA Pillar III climate disclosures, Benchmark ESG disclosures, the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) and the European Securities and Markets Authority's MiFID II Suitability Requirements. Additional Bloomberg tools may be used to help firms align reporting with sustainability standards like the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) standards. Bloomberg also provides ESG data from company reporting mandated under regulatory regimes, and is notably working to provide data reported by companies under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

Bloomberg experts are actively involved in advisory groups working with policymakers around the world to help ensure that regulations are implemented efficiently and achieve their objectives.

Bloomberg also offers analytics to simplify ESG disclosure and compliance with regulatory requirements, including a data solution that simplifies the assessment of EU Taxonomy eligibility and alignment as well as company and product alignment with the SFDR.

Climate solutions - As extreme weather events increase, and the transition to a netzero global economy picks up steam, Bloomberg is expanding its climate solutions to help corporate strategy, finance and policy professionals better identify, assess, manage and report climate risks and opportunities.

In 2023, we released new tools for analyzing physical risk and netzero transition risk, and made it easier for investors to incorporate Bloomberg's climate-related data, scores and research into their climate risk analysis. We launched a Climate Overview tab (ESG CLIM ) in the ESG Analysis function on the Terminal that provides a snapshot of a company's climate risk in four key areas: the company's contributions to climate change, the impact of climate change on the company, the company's climaterelated actions and climate-related market insights about the company. The Climate Overview tab connects users to additional Bloomberg climate risk tools that can be used for further analysis, including proprietary analytics that surface insights about a company's emissions footprint, net-zero pathway, alignment with policymakers' temperature rise goals and physical risk levels.

Nature and biodiversity solutions - The loss of natural resources and biodiversity poses significant risks for companies and financial institutions, with half the global economy highly or moderately dependent on services provided by nature, such as timber or water. As new research, regulations and international climate agreements raise awareness of these risks, financial market participants are starting to integrate nature and biodiversity into their policies, operations and investment strategies.

- The loss of natural resources and biodiversity poses significant risks for companies and financial institutions, with half the global economy highly or moderately dependent on services provided by nature, such as timber or water. As new research, regulations and international climate agreements raise awareness of these risks, financial market participants are starting to integrate nature and biodiversity into their policies, operations and investment strategies. Industry guidance - The rise of environmental issues creates unique and profound implications for a wide range of industries. Bloomberg Industry Group's subscription-based news, content and technology solutions serve legal, government and tax professionals, and provide key insights into cross-cutting sustainability issues and practical guidance for company leaders.

Reporting on the business and science of climate change

Bloomberg L.P.'s news and media divisions provide extensive content on climate and ESG issues.

Bloomberg L.P.'s Editorial & Research's 2,900 journalists and analysts in 118 countries deliver more than 5,000 stories a day to Bloomberg Terminal subscribers. The Terminal features regular coverage of sustainable finance and corporate governance, with a particular focus on trends in green finance, renewable energy and emissions accountability. ESG is one of the biggest stories that Bloomberg Editorial & Research covers as investors put pressure on executives to tackle issues ranging from climate change and workplace culture, to race and gender, and investment pours into the energy transition.

Bloomberg News also feeds our news site Bloomberg.com, Bloomberg TV, the various publications produced by Bloomberg Media and our streaming video network Bloomberg Originals. Bloomberg Media, our consumer-facing media division, is a leading global multi-distribution platform brand that provides decision makers with timely news, analysis and intelligence on business, finance, technology, climate change, politics and more. It reaches influential audiences worldwide across every media platform, including digital, social, TV, radio, print and live events.

Advancing the conversation

Our events connect forward-thinking business leaders with climate innovators and inspire action.

BloombergNEF Summits - BloombergNEF Summits provide a forum to generate ideas, deliver insights and establish the connections needed to capitalize on technological change and shape a cleaner, more competitive future. In 2023, BloombergNEF hosted six BNEF Summits, supported by its market-leading research, in London, Munich, New Delhi, New York, San Francisco and Shanghai. The BNEF Summit Shanghai was the first in-person event in four years, marking a return to the country that represents half of the global energy transition, and welcomed over 800 attendees across two days.

- BloombergNEF Summits provide a forum to generate ideas, deliver insights and establish the connections needed to capitalize on technological change and shape a cleaner, more competitive future. In 2023, BloombergNEF hosted six BNEF Summits, supported by its market-leading research, in London, Munich, New Delhi, New York, San Francisco and Shanghai. The BNEF Summit Shanghai was the first in-person event in four years, marking a return to the country that represents half of the global energy transition, and welcomed over 800 attendees across two days. Sustainable Business Summits - Bloomberg's Sustainable Business Summits bring together business leaders and investors globally to drive innovation and scale best practices in sustainable business and finance. We hosted three summits in 2023, in London, Singapore and New York, covering trends in sustainable investing, best practices for using ESG data and the powerful role social factors play in sustainability strategies.

- Bloomberg's Sustainable Business Summits bring together business leaders and investors globally to drive innovation and scale best practices in sustainable business and finance. We hosted three summits in 2023, in London, Singapore and New York, covering trends in sustainable investing, best practices for using ESG data and the powerful role social factors play in sustainability strategies. Bloomberg New Economy Forum - Each year, Bloomberg Media's annual New Economy Forum gathers the world's most influential public- and private-sector leaders to address the urgent problems of a global economy in transition. Mike Bloomberg hosted the sixth annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum in November, welcoming more than 500 heads of state, CEOs, entrepreneurs and academics to Singapore. The agenda featured several sessions on decarbonizing the global economy, with John Kerry, former Special Presidential Envoy for Climate for the United States, speaking to delegates about the need to accelerate efforts. We also hosted New Economy Gateway events for regional leaders in Ireland and Morocco.

- Each year, Bloomberg Media's annual New Economy Forum gathers the world's most influential public- and private-sector leaders to address the urgent problems of a global economy in transition. Mike Bloomberg hosted the sixth annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum in November, welcoming more than 500 heads of state, CEOs, entrepreneurs and academics to Singapore. The agenda featured several sessions on decarbonizing the global economy, with John Kerry, former Special Presidential Envoy for Climate for the United States, speaking to delegates about the need to accelerate efforts. We also hosted New Economy Gateway events for regional leaders in Ireland and Morocco. Bloomberg Green events - The Bloomberg Green Summit, held in April in New York City, featured conversations with climate leaders on climate economy, innovations in cleaner technology solutions, living a greener life and more. In December, Bloomberg Green at COP28 convened executives and thought leaders in Dubai and broadcast the conversations to a global audience.

- The Bloomberg Green Summit, held in April in New York City, featured conversations with climate leaders on climate economy, innovations in cleaner technology solutions, living a greener life and more. In December, Bloomberg Green at COP28 convened executives and thought leaders in Dubai and broadcast the conversations to a global audience. Sustainable Finance Forums - Launched in 2023, the Sustainable Finance Forum series brought investors, regulators, industry experts and Bloomberg ESG product specialists together to discuss ESG trends and opportunities. More than 1,000 participants attended forums held in Auckland, New Zealand, Dublin, London, Madrid, New York and Paris.

Read Bloomberg's 2023 sustainability report to learn more about its environmental impact.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bloomberg on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bloomberg

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bloomberg

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bloomberg

View the original press release on accesswire.com