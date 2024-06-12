Neudesic, an IBM Company: Neudesic Recognized for Achievement in the Use of AI for Marketing by the 2024 American Business Awards

Neudesic Triumphs with Four Gold and Silver Stevie® Awards for Marketing Excellence and Its Use of Artificial Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, CA/ ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / Neudesic, an IBM company and global technology services firm, is proud to announce its outstanding achievements at the prestigious American Business Awards (ABA). Competing against 12,000 annual applicants, Neudesic's marketing team secured two Gold and two Silver Stevie® Awards, highlighting the company's strategic vision, innovative use of AI, and commitment to excellence.

Neudesic's "All-in" Approach on AI

Neudesic, which refreshed its brand in early 2024, is renowned for its AI, custom application development, and data analytics services, assisting companies, government, and non-profits to modernize and excel in today's digital landscape. This reputation is further solidified by being a two-time recipient of Microsoft's AI Partner of the Year.

Neudesic's marketing team showcased the company's expertise by leveraging Azure OpenAI not only to refresh its brand and document guidelines but also to enhance its internal operations. By integrating AI into their own brand refresh and operational processes, Neudesic demonstrates the same level of AI creativity, expertise, and experience that their consultants bring to client engagements. This commitment demonstrates AI's continued pervasiveness into non-data scientist and technical roles to include sales, marketing, HR, and finance, driving innovation across these areas.

"Neudesic's 'AI-first' strategy is deeply embedded in our company culture and mindset," said Tyler Suss, VP of Marketing and ABA's Marketing Executive of the Year. "When we had the chance to develop and launch a new brand, we knew AI would be an integral part of the process and the final product, reinforcing our belief in the transformative power of AI and our ability to help clients 'go forward, confidently.'"

2024 American Business Awards Highlights

In the program's 22nd year, more than 1,000 professionals worldwide participated in the Stevie® Award judging process. The judging panel included many of the world's most respected executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and business educators. Neudesic received recognition in the following categories:

Gold: Achievement in the Use of AI for Marketing

Gold: Marketing Executive of the Year: VP, Tyler Suss

Silver: Brand Renovation of the Year: Go Forward, Confidently

Silver: Marketing Team of the Year: Neudesic

The Power of AI in Marketing

Neudesic's pioneering use of AI tools, powered in part by Azure OpenAI models, for their website redesign, image generation, content creation, and personalized communications showcased the transformative potential of these technologies.

"The goal was to push the limits of AI and eliminate the time-consuming and labor-intensive aspects of traditional design, facilitating rapid iterations and faster delivery," said Suss. "AI has changed the way we approach common marketing challenges, related to scale and speed."

This was a large undertaking, as Neudesic needed imagery for its new brand design system that could serve diverse representations across industries, people, and technology concepts. Other use cases, such as creating custom Generative Pre-trained Transformers (GPT), helped scale content operations and custom communications.

By leveraging Generative AI, Neudesic scaled its design and content operations, increasing design output by a factor of 12 and reducing content production costs by nearly 57%. The approach not only enhanced the team's ability to deliver a brand refresh in less than six months but ensured a high degree of consistency across the website, which is crucial for creating a seamless user experience and reinforcing brand recognition.

Strategic Vision and Future-Focused Approach

Looking ahead, Neudesic's success and use of AI align with broader industry trends. According to IBM's Institute for Business Value (IBV), 75% of CMOs anticipate their organizations will embrace generative AI for content creation by next year. Neudesic's early adoption and successful implementation of these technologies set a new standard in the industry, showcasing the future of marketing.

"Neudesic's early successes, vision, and focus on AI were key factors in our decision to acquire the firm," said Roger Hasson, Managing Partner and General Manager at IBM Consulting. "ABA's recognition shows that AI is truly part of Neudesic's identity, which is exactly what clients need to innovate with their partners."

About Neudesic

Neudesic, an IBM Company, is a global professional services firm dedicated to advancing businesses with Microsoft technology expertise. We excel where people, technology, and business intersect, focusing on turning challenges into opportunities. Our role is to guide clients from identifying their core challenges to implementing tailored business solutions, setting them up for sustained success. Founded in 2002, Neudesic is a wholly owned subsidiary of IBM and headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, or to consult with Neudesic to explore enterprise digital evolution, visit www.neudesic.com.

