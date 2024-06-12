Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Volkswagen ändert Strategie! Kann Power Nickel davon profitieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143TN | ISIN: SE0007578141 | Ticker-Symbol: 7MN
Frankfurt
12.06.24
08:08 Uhr
0,296 Euro
-0,059
-16,62 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINESTO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINESTO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3000,35017:03
PR Newswire
12.06.2024 16:30 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Minesto AB: Project update Vestmanna: Service and inspection of Dragon 12 - demonstration site attracting international study visits

Project Update Vestmanna: Four months of grid-connected operation with the utility-scale Dragon 12 is now followed by service and inspection. Ongoing operations continue to attract visits from international stakeholders and high-level decision-makers.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After four months of grid-connected operation, the Dragon 12 was recovered successfully on the 6th of June for onshore inspection and maintenance program. This is the first inspection of the unit, covering all systems and components. The Dragon 12 will be reinstalled when these activities are completed.

One Dragon 4 unit has been installed since March, with a couple of hardware upgrades compared to previous campaigns. The second Dragon 4 is currently in Minesto's workshop in Gothenburg getting the same upgrades fitted.

Having installed powerplants contributes to progress in environmental monitoring, which is valuable for next phase of build-out in Hestfjord. This monitoring includes sound measurements, bird studies, and whale monitoring.

"Our testing and demonstration in Vestmanna will continue with highest priority. We have hosted three study visits from commercial partners and stakeholders recently and have more planned. Next week, we welcome the EU Commission Director General MARE (Maritime Affairs and Fisheries) and the CEO of Ocean Energy Europe to the site. This is yet another example of the value of having a commercial-scale system in operation," said Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

For additional information, please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/project-update-vestmanna--service-and-inspection-of-dragon-12---demonstration-site-attracting-intern,c3999879

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14621/3999879/2861146.pdf

Press Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/project-update-vestmanna-service-and-inspection-of-dragon-12---demonstration-site-attracting-international-study-visits-302170932.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.