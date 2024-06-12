Solarwatt says it has developed a DC version of its Battery flex PV storage system. The new version offers backup power and is optimized for the Steca SolBrid hybrid inverter. From pv magazine Germany Germany's Solarwatt is expanding its product family with the Battery flex DC, but later than it originally planned. When the company first presented its single-phase Battery flex AC-1 product in June 2021, it announced two direct current variants for the following year. Now, the Battery flex DC is finally available, and has been designed for use with hybrid inverters. An online configurator helps ...

