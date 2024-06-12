Canada Nickel is drilling successfully again and the 2024 well increases the mineralized footprint by 50% to 1.2 kilometers long and up to 700 metres wide. Hannan Metals intends to conduct a private placement. Approximately 7.143 million units of the Company at a price of C$0.35 per unit for gross proceeds of up to C$2,500,000. Company overview: Hannan Metals Ltd. - https://www.hannanmetals.com/ ISIN: CA4105841064 , WKN: A2DJ8Y , FRA: C8MQ.F , TSX: HAN.TO More videos about Hannan Metals Ltd. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/hannan-metals-ltd/ Canada Nickel Company Inc. - https://canadanickel.com/ ISIN: CA13515Q1037 , WKN: A2P0XC , FRA: 4E0.F , TSXV: CNC.V , Valor: 52798185 More videos about Canada Nickel Company Inc. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/canada-nickel-company-inc/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Copper Gold Kupfer Nickel Silber Silver Development Exploration Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV