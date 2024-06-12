GP Transco Becomes a Corporate Member of the Women in Trucking Organization to Promote Diversity and Inclusion in the Trucking Industry

GP Transco's New Membership Highlights Commitment to Gender Equality and Support for Women Professionals

Women in Trucking is a non-profit organization dedicated to encouraging the employment of women in the trucking industry, promoting their accomplishments, and minimizing the obstacles they face. By becoming a WIT corporate member, GP Transco aims to support these initiatives and contribute to creating a more inclusive environment for all professionals in the trucking sector.

"I am extremely proud to highlight our corporate membership with the Women in Trucking Organization. This membership is a testament to our steadfast dedication to promoting diversity and inclusion within the trucking industry," said Ivy Posada, VP of Human Resources of GP Transco. "At GP Transco, we understand that a diverse and inclusive environment fosters innovation, drives success, and creates a stronger community and culture. We are honored to support and we look forward to contributing to the WIT organization in a positive way to promote inclusiveness in our industry." - Ivy Posada.

"We're grateful for GP Transco's commitment to creating a more gender diverse culture in transportation," said Jennifer Hedrick, WIT President and CEO. WIT's valuable relationships with member companies such as GP Transco allow us to enhance engagement and opportunity within the trucking profession."

GP Transco's membership with Women in Trucking is part of the company's broader initiative to enhance diversity and inclusion across all levels of its organization. This effort includes ongoing training and development programs, mentorship opportunities, and a focus on creating a workplace environment where all employees can thrive.

For more information about GP Transco and its commitment to diversity and inclusion, please visit www.gptransco.com.

About GP Transco: GP Transco is a leading transportation company committed to providing innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers. With a focus on safety and customer satisfaction, GP Transco delivers superior transportation services across the United States.

About Women in Trucking: Women in Trucking Association, Inc. is a non-profit organization with the mission to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments, and minimize the obstacles they face. The organization provides programs, resources, and networking opportunities to support women in achieving their career goals within the trucking industry.

Media Contact:

Sergey Bort | VP of Marketing and Strategy

Phone: 708.286.5411

Email: sergey@GPtransco.com

SOURCE: GP Transco

