GEARAPP HOLDINGS INC.: GearChain's Latest Innovations to Be Highlighted at Blockchain Founders Group Demo Day

GearChain unveils major updates, including AI and blockchain-powered features, to streamline inventory management. Join GearChain at Blockchain Founders Group Demo Day on June 20 to witness the latest innovations. Visit the GearChain inventory management website for more details and to join the waitlist for exclusive benefits.

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / GearChain, a leading real-time inventory asset tracker that scales up your spreadsheet, is leveraging artificial intelligence and blockchain technology in its mobile decentralized application. The app allows users to build custom barcode inventory management software without any coding knowledge, enabling seamless import and synchronization of Excel and Google Sheets data. This eliminates the need for manual data entry and minimizes errors, significantly enhancing efficiency.

With GearChain, customers experience an average savings of 90% in both cost and time. Audit tasks that previously took days can now be completed in a matter of hours while maintaining high accuracy. The built-in scanner with a zoom-in feature allows immediate asset recording, making it ideal for tasks such as cycle counts, inventory audits, verification, and reconciliation. Additionally, GearChain's automated processes are 11 times faster than manual entry with paper trail processes, further streamlining operations.

Harry Jung, CEO and co-founder of GearChain, stated, "The ease of using a mobile phone as a barcode scanner means that anyone in your warehouse can operate the system without extensive training, making it a great solution for businesses facing staffing shortages." He also noted, "AI-enabled Gearchain barcode scanning, Google Sheets barcode inventory software, and generative AI provide insights that enhance the efficiency of inventory tracking."

GearChain's Barcode-to-Blockchain feature, powered by Algorand, records tamper-proof data securely in seconds with near-zero network fees. This functionality fast-tracks trace-and-track use cases and is a step towards real-world asset tokenization. GearChain is aligned with the retail industry's upcoming transition from 1D UPC barcodes to 2D barcodes (such as QR and Datamatrix), empowered by the GS1 Sunrise 2027 initiative for enhanced transparency and trust.

Alongside upcoming FDA/FSMA data requirements for 2026, GearChain meets EPA regulations and cannabis industry standards, ensuring businesses maintain accurate, secure records and simplify compliance.

The app is particularly beneficial for high-value items and the cosmetic retail sector, allowing small businesses and mom-and-pop shops to easily adopt blockchain technology without the need for programming or significant upfront investment.

GearChain's acceleration by Blockchain Founders Group (BFG) will help build strong use cases in the blockchain and Web3 space, making blockchain technology a necessity for modern businesses. GearChain will showcase its latest updates at the BFG Season 5 Demo Day on June 20. Interested parties can sign up for the event and learn more about GearChain's innovations.

Jung commented, "We are thrilled to be part of BFG. Our latest updates are a testament to our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to solve real-world problems. We look forward to showcasing our advancements at Demo Day."

Max Zheng, Director at BFG, said, "GearChain's innovative approach to inventory management and blockchain integration is setting new standards in the industry. Their participation in our cohort highlights their potential to revolutionize the space."

GearChain is excited to announce the launch of its MVP on Google Play and the App Store. To celebrate, GearChain invites users to join the exclusive waitlist today to receive up to one year free upon launch. Visit the GearChain website to join the waitlist and be among the first to experience the future of blockchain inventory management solution. GearChain boasts 30,000 users from the Gear Inventory App and has already secured 10 Letters of Intent.

