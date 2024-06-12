Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
12.06.2024
Kohler Co.: Kohler's Xinfang Li: Building Connections and Championing Sustainability

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / Xinfang Li's job is all about making connections.

As the Senior Regional EHS manager for Kohler China and Asia Pacific, she builds relationships, optimizes processes, and shares continuous improvement ideas amongst Environmental, Health, and Safety teams across the region.

But she also uses these connections to follow another passion: sustainable living.

As one of more than 900 Sustainability Champions at Kohler, Xinfang supports and guides regional plants on reporting sustainability data, clarifying strategies, and ensuring sustainable operations are in place. Last year, she led sustainability training for Kohler China's leadership team.

"Sustainable living is all about mindset. We must be open to learning from others and improving our own practices," said Xinfang. "It's more than a specific goal-it creates a sense of wellbeing and an improved lifestyle."

Here's to cross-functional (and intercontinental) collaboration and a more sustainable future.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kohler Co. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Kohler Co.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kohler-co
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kohler Co.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
