Windyty, SE: Windyty, S.E. Acquires Majority Stake in meteoblue, A.G.

BASEL, Switzerland, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Windyty, S.E., the operator of the renowned global weather service Windy.com, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of a majority stake in meteoblue, A.G., a Basel based company well known for its highest accuracy weather forecasting services. This strategic move further strengthens Windyty, S.E.'s position as a leader in the global weather forecasting industry.

CEO of meteoblue and co-founder, Dr. Karl Gutbrod, stated: "This partnership is a step change milestone in our journey to become the one premium weather data source worldwide. Joining forces with Windyty, S.E. will expand our global reach, enhance our leading capabilities and unleash new innovation potential. We are enthusiastic with the solution perspectives we can offer by combining the best data with the best visualization."

meteoblue founder Mathias Müller, added: "From our humble beginnings at the University of Basel to leading technological advancements in weather forecasting, meteoblue has always been driven by innovation. We were already computing 2 km weather forecasts in 2008, something that is still considered an innovation today. Our first machine learning combined dozens of different weather models already in 2018, long before AI became a buzzword. With Windyty, S.E., we are set to redefine what is possible in the realm of meteorological services and bring the best weather data not just to business customers but to hundreds of millions of users."

Windyty recognizes the value and big potential of meteoblue and is committed to further developing the corporate business as well as the well known meteoblue.com consumer website for weather enthusiasts. As Ivo Lukacovic, founder of Windy.com says: "At Windy, we hold the utmost respect and admiration for the technologies and research conducted by meteoblue. We eagerly anticipate harnessing the full potential of our collaboration."

Both companies have agreed not to disclose any further details about the deal. The acquisition is not only a testimony to the remarkable achievements of both companies but also a promising new chapter in the pursuit of excellence in weather modeling and visualisation. With shared goals and complementary technologies, Windyty, S.E. and meteoblue, A.G. are poised to deliver enhanced value to their users and stakeholders worldwide.

About Windyty, S.E.:

Founded in 2014 in Prague, Windyty, S.E. has become one of the most popular global weather platforms, providing real-time weather data, advanced forecasting, and interactive weather mapping to millions of users worldwide. Its user-friendly interface and precise weather predictions have made Windy.com indispensable for meteorologists, pilots, and outdoor enthusiasts.

About meteoblue, A.G.:

Established in 2006 by Mathias Müller and colleagues as a spin-off from the University of Basel, meteoblue has grown into a global service provider with customers in more than 60 countries. meteoblue has specialized in providing high-precision weather and climate services. Based on its unique AI-powered technology, big data is made small by condensing all available weather data into a simple forecast with top accuracy. The technology offers deep insights into weather patterns and has been integral to sectors ranging from agriculture to renewable energy, building management, and even gaming.

