Creating Safe Digital Spaces for LGBTQ+ Communities

Gen creates inclusive online spaces for LGBTQ+ young people with The Trevor Project

by Kim Allman

Gen Blog|Community

Pride Month is an important time of year for us at Gen. Our family of brands, including Norton, Avast and more, join in the celebration of the many unique identities that comprise the LGBTQ+ community both within our workplaces and beyond. Together, we recognize the strides made in the fight for equality, the distance we still have yet to go and the countless contributions that LGBTQ+ people have made to our company and our world.

LGBTQ+ Cyber Safety

This year's Pride Month marks the first anniversary of our partnership with The Trevor Project, the leading organization working to end suicide among LGBTQ+ young people in the U.S. and across the globe. Together, we created the Guide to Online Safety for LGBTQ+ Young People, a free digital resource to help queer young people navigate the digital world. The guide includes tips on how to address harassment and cyberbullying, avoid negative content and find supportive communities.

Since its launch in October 2023, the guide has garnered thousands of digital impressions and hundreds of direct downloads. It was also mentioned in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' 2024 National Strategy for Suicide Prevention as an example of "What Success Looks Like" in specializing resources for particular communities.

The Impact of Digital Safe Spaces

Charitable organizations like The Trevor Project are often at the frontlines of the struggle for LGBTQ+ equality. However, research shows that LGBTQ+ nonprofits in the U.S. receive less than $1 dollar out of every $500 donated. Our support helps their critical and often life-saving services remain available to the people who need them.

For example, as part of our work with The Trevor Project, we provide technical assistance for TrevorSpace, an affirming online community for LGBTQ+ young people. Enhancing their experience and safety allows TrevorSpace to reach more people and share its resources more widely, creating a unique digital environment for queer young people to explore their identities, connect with their peers and get advice on the topics most relevant to them.

"I just feel so understood," said one TrevorSpace user, age 13-17. "I don't feel like I need to explain anything; people are more than willing to accept me and ask all the right questions. I see someone going through what I am, and I know we're all in this together. I am seen, and we are not alone."

For more information on our year-round efforts to promote LGBTQ+ inclusion and equality, visit our 2024 Social Impact Report.

