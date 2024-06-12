SAGEHOME Extends Its Reach to Central Florida, South Dakota

New Bath Today to Serve Central Florida Market; Midwest Bath to Serve South Dakota

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / SageHome, the largest provider of aging-in-place bath remodeling services in the U.S., has expanded its growing reach to Central Florida and South Dakota. Customers in Central Florida will be able to enjoy the finest aging-in-place bathroom solutions offered by New Bath Today, while South Dakota homeowners will benefit from the products and services offered by Midwest Bath. SageHome's stable of trusted brands now provides stylish home modifications for customers in 24 states.

"Our recent expansions into Central Florida and South Dakota just re-emphasize our vision to become the nation's largest aging in place company providing millions of homeowners with an opportunity to have safer and luxurious bathrooms from our top-notch brands SageHome CEO Brian Hutto said. "SageHome is very excited to be a part of their journey to live longer in their homes."

SageHome is building a national solution for all seniors who wish to live independently at home. After partnering with Cairngorm Capital Partners in 2022, SageHome created its bath division by acquiring respected bathroom remodeling specialists New Bath Today, Midwest Bath, and CareFree Home Pros while also launching Smart Bath. SageHome most recently acquired Safe Showers LLC, serving Texas.

New Bath Today's foray into the Gainesville, Orlando, and Tampa markets means residents of these communities will enjoy their first access to premium KOHLER® LuxStone bathtubs and showers.

Midwest Bath, which has an established presence in Iowa and Illinois, will offer the finest walk-in showers and walk-in bathtubs to South Dakota residents through a new location in Sioux Falls.

"Our expansion into Sioux Falls, South Dakota is a step in the right direction," Midwest Bath General Manager Darron Steagall said. "We are so excited to launch our bathroom remodeling business and help the residents of Sioux Falls with their safety and bathroom-related needs."

These moves reflect SageHome's mission of using strategic acquisitions and organic growth to build a national solution for all seniors who wish to remain independent in their homes.

About SageHome

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, SageHome is a home services organization with a mission of providing stylish home modifications for people who want to age in place gracefully. The company's focus is on building a national solution for all seniors through both acquisitive and organic growth. As most senior slips, falls, and injuries occur in the bathroom, SageHome's initial focus on the bathroom allows it to make the greatest impact societally, by providing safer bathrooms in the states in which it operates.

About Cairngorm Capital Partners LLP

Cairngorm Capital is a specialist private investment firm that provides equity capital, strategic advice, and management expertise to ambitious companies to help drive transformational growth. Cairngorm Capital's buy, build, and transformation expertise, gained from growing other assisted-living businesses, such as Millbrook Healthcare, will support SageHome's ambition to execute an accelerated growth strategy.

