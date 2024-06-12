De Rito Partners Announces New Head of Property Management

Cathy Johnson is the New Head of Property Management at De Rito Property Management

PHOENIX / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / De Rito Partners is pleased to announce that Cathy Johnson has joined De Rito Property Management LLC as Head of Property Management. She will be focusing on expanding the Property Management business and overseeing the existing clients. De Rito Partners has always managed the properties it has either developed or acquired, including staying on as third-party property management and leasing of the retail centers it has sold.

Cathy Johnson, De Rito Head of Property Management

Johnson is an Arizona native, has a BS and a master's degree from ASU, is an ICSC and CRRP Certified Retail Real Estate Professional and holds an AZRE license. Her vast property management experience expands over 20 years and includes roles as VP of Property Management for the West Region overseeing over 75 retail centers and two office building at Phillips Edison & Company and as Associate Director of Property Management at Weingarten Realty, now Kimco.

"Cathy's property management expertise will enable our current and future clients to reach their ROI goals while maintaining the highest standards of maintenance, tenant relationships and client engagement," said Marty De Rito, CEO, DeRito Partners.

About De Rito Property Management, LLC

De Rito Property Management offers premier-quality property management and leasing services for retail and mixed-use properties of any size. Since 2010, the company has managed 45 properties. We currently manage eight third-party ownership, retail shopping centers in the Valley. Our local expertise in power centers and large-scale commercial centers makes us an ideal candidate for out-of-state owners looking for boots-on-the-ground services for their Phoenix-Metro properties. https://derito.com/property-management/

About De Rito Partners Development, Inc.

Since 1992, De Rito Partners Development has acquired, redeveloped, and sold 46 retail properties throughout the Phoenix area and has developed 24 first-class retail and automotive projects totaling more than 5.3 million square feet. For over 32 years, we have been recognized as a Regional Commercial Real Estate leader. www.derito.com

