Mittwoch, 12.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Volkswagen ändert Strategie! Kann Power Nickel davon profitieren?
WKN: A143DP | ISIN: FR0004125920 | Ticker-Symbol: ANI
Tradegate
12.06.24
16:37 Uhr
64,30 Euro
+1,55
+2,47 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
12.06.2024 18:07 Uhr
12.06.2024 18:07 Uhr
DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index Change - 11/07/2024 

Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index Change - 11/07/2024 
12-Jun-2024 / 17:35 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index Change - 11/07/2024

-- Index Change Please note that on July 11th, 2024, Amundi will switch the benchmarks of the following fund:

-- Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Leaders UCITS ETF . Overview of the changes

-- Please find below the new benchmark, detailed by share-classes, that will be effective as of July 11th,2024 (at the open). 

Current            New 
ISIN     Tickers ETF name           Current Index Name      Index   New Index Name   Index 
                                         Ticker            Ticker 
       PRUC LN                                    Bloomberg US 
           Amundi Prime US Corporates  Solactive USD Investment        Corporate Liquid 
LU2037749152     UCITS ETF DR (D)       Grade Corporate Index    SOLUSIGC  Issuer       I38697US 
       PRIP LN 
                                              Index 
                                              Bloomberg US 
                          Solactive USD Investment        Corporate Liquid 
LU2621112452 PRUB LN Amundi Prime US Corporates - Grade Corporate GBP Hedged  SOLUSIGH  Issuer       H38697GB 
           UCITS ETF DR - GBP HEDGED (D) Index 
                                              Index GBP Hedged 
                                              Index

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU2037749152, LU2037749152, LU2621112452 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      PRUC,PRIP,PRUB 
LEI Code:    DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  327588 
EQS News ID:  1923871 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1923871&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2024 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
