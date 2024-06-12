DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index Change - 11/07/2024

-- Index Change Please note that on July 11th, 2024, Amundi will switch the benchmarks of the following fund:

-- Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Leaders UCITS ETF . Overview of the changes

-- Please find below the new benchmark, detailed by share-classes, that will be effective as of July 11th,2024 (at the open).

Current New ISIN Tickers ETF name Current Index Name Index New Index Name Index Ticker Ticker PRUC LN Bloomberg US Amundi Prime US Corporates Solactive USD Investment Corporate Liquid LU2037749152 UCITS ETF DR (D) Grade Corporate Index SOLUSIGC Issuer I38697US PRIP LN Index Bloomberg US Solactive USD Investment Corporate Liquid LU2621112452 PRUB LN Amundi Prime US Corporates - Grade Corporate GBP Hedged SOLUSIGH Issuer H38697GB UCITS ETF DR - GBP HEDGED (D) Index Index GBP Hedged Index

