Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index Change - 11/07/2024

-- Index Change

Please note that on July 11th, 2024, Amundi will switch the benchmarks of the following fund:

-- Amundi Prime US Corporates

-- Overview of the changes

-- Please find below the new benchmark, detailed by share-classes, that will be effective as of July 11th,2024 (at the open).

Current New ISIN Tickers ETF name Current Index Name Index New ETF Name New Index Name Index Ticker Ticker PRUC LN Amundi US Bloomberg US Amundi Prime US Solactive USD Corporate Bond Corporate LU2037749152 Corporates UCITS ETF DR Investment Grade SOLUSIGC UCITS ETF Liquid Issuer I38697US PRIP LN (D) Corporate Index Dist Index Amundi US Bloomberg US Amundi Prime US Solactive USD Corporate Bond Corporate LU2621112452 PRUB LN Corporates - UCITS ETF Investment Grade SOLUSIGH UCITS ETF Liquid Issuer H38697GB DR - GBP HEDGED (D) Corporate GBP Hedged Index GBP Hedged Index GBP Dist Hedged Index

