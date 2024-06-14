Anzeige
Freitag, 14.06.2024
Rekordumsatz in Millionenhöhe – diese Aktie steht vor einer Neubewertung!
WKN: A143DP | ISIN: FR0004125920 | Ticker-Symbol: ANI
Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index Change - 11/07/2024

DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index Change - 11/07/2024 

Amundi Asset Management (PRUC,PRIP, PRUB) 
Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index Change - 11/07/2024 
14-Jun-2024 / 17:15 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index Change - 11/07/2024

-- Index Change

Please note that on July 11th, 2024, Amundi will switch the benchmarks of the following fund:

-- Amundi Prime US Corporates

-- Overview of the changes

-- Please find below the new benchmark, detailed by share-classes, that will be effective as of July 11th,2024 (at the open). 

Current                 New 
ISIN     Tickers ETF name         Current Index Name   Index  New ETF Name  New Index Name Index 
                                    Ticker                 Ticker 
       PRUC LN                              Amundi US   Bloomberg US 
           Amundi Prime US     Solactive USD          Corporate Bond Corporate 
LU2037749152     Corporates UCITS ETF DR Investment Grade    SOLUSIGC UCITS ETF   Liquid Issuer  I38697US 
       PRIP LN (D)           Corporate Index 
                                        Dist      Index 
                                        Amundi US   Bloomberg US 
           Amundi Prime US     Solactive USD          Corporate Bond Corporate 
LU2621112452 PRUB LN Corporates - UCITS ETF  Investment Grade    SOLUSIGH UCITS ETF   Liquid Issuer  H38697GB 
           DR - GBP HEDGED (D)   Corporate GBP Hedged 
                        Index              GBP Hedged   Index GBP 
                                        Dist      Hedged Index

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU2037749152, LU2037749152, LU2621112452 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     PRUC,PRIP, PRUB 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 328173 
EQS News ID:  1925899 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1925899&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2024 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
