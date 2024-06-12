NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Change of ticker code for flexible derivatives in Orion (9/24)

As communicated in the Exchange Notice 95/24, published on March 27, 2024, the equity derivatives ticker codes ('short names') for some of the Finnish stocks already offered will be changed to be better aligned with the names of the underlying companies. To align ticker code for standardized and flexible derivatives products NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has changed the ticker code of flexible regular forward in Orion (ORNBV3), with an effect from the start of trading on June 13, 2024. Old Symbol New Symbol ORNBV3 ORNB The series received new name, ISIN-code and product ID which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1228571