Mittwoch, 12.06.2024
WKN: A0J3QM | ISIN: FI0009014377
GlobeNewswire
12.06.2024 18:10 Uhr
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Change of ticker code for flexible derivatives in Orion (9/24)

As communicated in the Exchange Notice 95/24, published on March 27, 2024, the
equity derivatives ticker codes ('short names') for some of the Finnish stocks
already offered will be changed to be better aligned with the names of the
underlying companies. 

To align ticker code for standardized and flexible derivatives products NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets has changed the ticker code of flexible regular forward in
Orion (ORNBV3), with an effect from the start of trading on June 13, 2024. 

              Old Symbol               New Symbol

              ORNBV3                  ORNB



The series received new name, ISIN-code and product ID which can be found in
the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1228571
