NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Change of ticker code in Outokumpu, Wärtsilä and YIT (206/24)

As communicated in the Exchange Notice 192/24, published on June 3, 2024, the equity derivatives ticker codes ('short names') for some of the Finnish stocks already offered have been changed to have better alignment with the names of the underlying companies. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has changed the ticker codes for options, regular and gross return forwards in Outokumpu Oyj (OUT1V3), Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (WRT1V3), and YIT Oyj (YTY1V3) with an effect from the start of trading on June 13, 2024. Old Symbol New Symbol OUT1V3 OUT WRT1V3 WRT YTY1V3 YIT The series received new names, ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1228574