Mittwoch, 12.06.2024
Volkswagen ändert Strategie! Kann Power Nickel davon profitieren?
WKN: 885421 | ISIN: FI0009002422 | Ticker-Symbol: OUTA
Tradegate
12.06.24
12:06 Uhr
3,524 Euro
-0,007
-0,20 %
12.06.2024 18:22 Uhr
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Change of ticker code in Outokumpu, Wärtsilä and YIT (206/24)

As communicated in the Exchange Notice 192/24, published on June 3, 2024, the
equity derivatives ticker codes ('short names') for some of the Finnish stocks
already offered have been changed to have better alignment with the names of
the underlying companies. 

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has changed the ticker codes for options, regular
and gross return forwards in Outokumpu Oyj (OUT1V3), Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (WRT1V3),
and YIT Oyj (YTY1V3) with an effect from the start of trading on June 13, 2024. 

              Old Symbol               New Symbol

              OUT1V3                  OUT

              WRT1V3                  WRT

              YTY1V3                   YIT



The series received new names, ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found in
the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1228574
