Northern Trust: Employee Led Black Business Resource Council Welcome Students From New City College Hackney

Last week saw our employee led Black Business Resource Council welcome students from New City College Hackney for the final session of the 2024 'Amplify Me' program which was once again facilitated by the Local Village Network (LVN) team.

For this final session, the students visited our London office, took part in a speed networking game with some new mentors to put into practice the skills learnt over the program, and they were also presented with a certificate of recognition upon completion of the course.

This was the second cohort of students taking part in the program and the intention is to continue to collaborate with both LVN and New City College for future events to foster positive engagement within the community.

"Volunteers from Northern Trust truly embody LVN's values. Their commitment has significantly impacted the lives of Hackney students, providing essential skills and inspiration. Their dedication is a testament to the transformative power of community involvement." Rachael Box, LVN Founder and CEO

Thanks to all of our Northern Trust partners, facilitators and volunteers who made the event and the program once again a great success.

