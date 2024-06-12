Article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial markets Authority (AMF Autorité des marchés Financiers
Regulatory News:
Rémy Cointreau(Paris:RCO):
Code ISIN: FR0000130395
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS on 12 JUNE 2024
Number of shares: 51 252 969
Number of exercisable voting rights: 79 326 112
Number of theoretical voting rights: 79 636 025
French Société anonyme with a capital of 82 004 750.40 euros
Headquarters: rue Joseph Pataa Ancienne rue de la Champagne 16100 Cognac
RCS 302 178 892 ANGOULEME
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240612441073/en/
Contacts:
Rémy Cointreau