GreenBank Capital Inc.: Successful Funding of Investee Company Beelivery

GreenBank Capital (CSE:GBC)(OTCMKTS:GRNBF)(FRA:2TL) ("GreenBank" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that our investee company, Beelivery, has successfully completed a funding round, raising £1,000,474 through the issuance of 296 shares at a price of £3,379.98 per share.

GreenBank Capital owns 780 shares in Beelivery, which, at the current funding round price, translates to a value of approximately £2,636,384. In Canadian dollars, this value is approximately CAD $4,635,504*, based on current exchange rates.

Given GreenBank's outstanding shares totaling 125,271,001, this investment in Beelivery adds approximately CAD $0.037 towards the NAV, enhancing the overall value of our asset portfolio.

Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson, CEO and Chairman of GreenBank, commented, "We continue to work closely with our investee companies to add value and drive growth. This successful funding round for Beelivery underscores our commitment to supporting innovative businesses and maximizing shareholder value. Beelivery is looking for further funds to support its growth into new markets within the year, and we are excited about their future prospects."

About Beelivery

Beelivery is a leading on-demand grocery delivery service in the UK, offering rapid delivery to customers within 60 minutes of placing an order. By leveraging a network of local delivery drivers and advanced logistics technology, Beelivery provides unparalleled convenience and service quality in the grocery delivery market.

About GreenBank

GreenBank is a business-transformation firm, which aims to nurture early stage and growth companies to their full potential. Through modern approaches to the provisions of consultancy services, GreenBank takes a stake in companies it hopes to nurture and gives the opportunity to the founders and executives of those companies to benefit from the years of collective experience of the GreenBank management team.

The team are based in Reykjavík, London and Toronto and work diligently across borders to ensure that businesses in the GreenBank portfolio reach their core objectives. The businesses the Company typically works with are start-ups or early-stage and include mining and mineral exploration companies. From this emergent state, GreenBank aims to quickly implement strong business practices by, where possible and required, deploying operations, communications, data strategy and financial expertise.

Whether a business desires to become a successful private company, list publicly, or is seeking a profitable exit, GreenBank tries to add value at every stage as a strategic partner. GreenBank is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, under the symbol "GBC", and on the OTC markets (OTCMKTS:GRNBF) as well as the Frankfurt Boerse (FRA:2TL).

